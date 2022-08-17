I've shared Ice Cream Pie Day, Pinot Noir Day and Soft Ice Cream Day, and today is designated National Fajita Day.
And for you, I have a couple options.
Whether you prefer your fajitas with beef or chicken, they both follow the same basic recipe. So, pick your favorite protein, grab traditional veggies and condiments and let’s celebrate.
For my taste, I leave out bell peppers — all three colors. My taste buds prefer poblanos.
One of my culinary quirks is that I don’t like bell peppers in most dishes where they are traditional. While I like them as a snack and love stuffed ones, I’m not fond of bells in most other dishes.
For instance, I use thin-sliced jalapeños in coleslaw, put poblanos in ratatouille and omit them all together in a mixed green salad. I find their taste so strong that they overpower any dish.
So, here you are folks — the traditional fixings (feel free to substitute poblanos for bells, I will) along with two different meats and their marinades.
By the way, if you do use bells, red and yellow ones are recommended, plus they add a colorful touch to your finished dish.
1 large onion, halved and sliced
2 or 3 cloves garlic, minced
3 bell/poblano peppers seeded and sliced about 1/4-inch thick
1 jalapeño or 2 serrano chiles, minced
ground cumin and salt to taste
4 flour or 8 corn tortillas
1 romaine heart, sliced crosswise
pico de gallo, for serving
queso fresco, for sprinkling
hot sauce of choice, optional
Prepare meat of choice. Meanwhile wash, cut, chop veggies and set aside.
When ready to cook, remove meat from marinade, drain, pat dry and heat a heavy skillet over medium-high. Add oil. When hot, add onions and cook, stirring until softened and beginning to color, 3 to 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Be careful not to burn.
Stir in peppers and chiles. Cook, stirring until peppers begin to soften, 3 to 4 minutes.
Turn heat to medium, add cumin and salt to taste. Cook, stirring often until peppers are nicely seared, softened and beginning to caramelize, 5 to 8 minutes.
Pour in reserved marinade, deglaze pan using a wooden spoon to scrape browned bits from pan bottom. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Add half the cilantro, stir, turn heat to lowest or keep warm in a low oven.
Cook meat according to directions, remove from heat, cut into strips and keep warm.
To finish, wrap tortillas in foil and warm in a low oven or wrap in a towel and use a steamer or microwave. Arrange lettuce on a platter, place meat next to lettuce. Place remaining vegetables on platter, pass tortillas, salsa, guacamole and crumbled queso fresco.
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
grated zest of 1 lime (about 2 teaspoons)
2 teaspoons cumin seeds, lightly toasted and ground
2 tablespoons adobo sauce from canned chipotles in adobo
1 chipotle chili in adobo, seeded and minced (optional)
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
4 large garlic cloves, minced
Season chicken with salt and pepper and place in a resealable bag. Add remaining ingredients, seal and massage chicken to coat. Place bag in a bowl and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or overnight. Turn bag occasionally to distribute marinade.
(2) 7- to 8-ounce skirt steaks, about 1/2-inch thick, room temperature
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher or coarse sea salt, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
In a small bowl, mix all spices with salt and pepper. Pat meat dry and sprinkle spice rub on both sides. Marinate at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours in refrigerator.