I've shared Ice Cream Pie Day, Pinot Noir Day and Soft Ice Cream Day, and today is designated National Fajita Day.

And for you, I have a couple options.

Whether you prefer your fajitas with beef or chicken, they both follow the same basic recipe. So, pick your favorite protein, grab traditional veggies and condiments and let’s celebrate.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

0
0
0
0
0