Okay, I admit it, I play with my food.
To explain, I dream of dishes that are particularly pleasing to my palate.
Sometimes, as they said in Little Big Man, “the magic works.” When it does, I share, when it doesn’t … you’ll never know.
Last week I hit — for my taste buds — a winner.
Combining several of my favorite foods, ones I’ve grown up with — olive oil, butter, lemons, basil, shallots, angel hair pasta, fresh tomatoes — how could I go wrong?
Just before dishing up I considered adding another of my perennial go-tos, heavy cream, but passed that option as I wouldn’t want to overdo.
I found my finished dish to be all I dreamed. This time, I’ll share.
Turns out, I was a little heavy handed with the pasta and was more suited for two dinners rather than one. Another plus in the long run, I had enough for a second night.
Not sure, but it may have been even better as a leftover — I added cream.
My refrigerated leftovers, just before zapping, looked a little dry and I figured how could a splash of cream hurt?
Turned out, it didn’t; my concoction might have been even better the second time around.
I added a couple tablespoons cream just before the dish hit the microwave. When done, a quick stir was all it needed.
Not surprising, the lemon juice thickened the sauce to a near alfredo consistency. Next go 'round, I’ll try it with cream from the git-go and I suggest you doing the same if cream is your thing.
Moving on to the rest of the ingredients, you could substitute a green onion or two for shallots. I do recommend using a Roma tomato as they are meatier than most other varieties and far less juicy. Their skins are thin, no peeling required and, with less juice, no draining either.
By all means use fresh grated black pepper, as well as freshly grated parmesan, and forget the stuff in the green box. There’s generally something added to keep the “cheese” from sticking together. Whether it’s actually sawdust or not, it gives that effect.
Buy a wedge of parmesan and grate as needed with a micro plane grater. Quick, simple and I guarantee you’ll never buy the boxed stuff again.
Oh, the nutmeg. My grandmother taught me to add fresh grated nutmeg to savory as well as sweet dishes.
There too, I stress the “fresh grated” part.
Indulge yourself. Nutmeg graters don’t have to be fancy, mine isn’t … in fact, I inherited my grandmother’s. An oldie but goodie, you can find one at Rasmussen’s. Tell David I sent you.
One more tip, don’t add oil to your pasta water — pasta might not stick but sauce won’t either.
PLAYING WITH PASTA
4 ounces angel hair pasta
1 quart salted water
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 large shallot, minced
1 medium sized Roma tomato, chopped
3 or 4 leaves fresh* basil, chopped
1 lemon, juiced
salt and pepper to taste
pinch or two fresh grated nutmeg, optional
fresh grated parmesan for serving
Add one heaping teaspoon of salt to one quart cool or cold water and bring to a boil in a large pot. When at a full boil, add pasta and cook to al dente stage, drain and set aside. Reserve about a cup of pasta water.
Meanwhile, add olive oil to saucepan over medium heat. When shimmering, add butter at a lower heat to prevent burning. Add minced shallots and cook until slightly translucent. Stir in chopped tomatoes and cook until edges are lightly browned. Reduce heat to low, add drained pasta and toss to coat. Add basil and lemon juice.
Taste and season with salt and pepper. Add grated nutmeg, if using, and serve topped with parmesan. Makes two servings, recipe can be doubled.
*dried basil may be substituted, use about 1/2 teaspoon.