 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE WOODEN SPOON

Pack a lunch for National Picnic Day | Elaine Revelle

wooden spoon

Did you know that this Sunday is national picnic day?

Celebrated each year on April 23, it’s a perfect time to pack a picnic and head for the hills. AND, since our local hills are dressed in greenery and wildflowers, what could be a more perfect time to celebrate spring?

Although spring officially started a little over a month ago, March 20 to be exact, it’s never too late to enjoy our beautiful Valley and spend a day with nature.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts