 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE WOODEN SPOON

Mexican brown sugar cookies to sweeten any Cinco de Mayo celebration | Elaine Revelle

wooden spoon

Well, here we are! It’s the merry month of May, with 2023 nearly half over and the Valley humming with activities.

Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day is on the horizon (May 14), and the annual Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation (or Youth Rec) fundraising frenzy is in full swing.

This year’s queen, Gabriela (Gabby) Robles was introduced last Sunday at River View Park in Buellton.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts