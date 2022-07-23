It’s been a battle of the breads at my house. To clarify, those “breads” are my favorite sweet treat — shortbread.

Several decades ago, I, as a child, had my first taste and was immediately turned into a shortbread junkie.

That experience was so long ago, I can’t remember the circumstances. All I can dredge up is the wonderful sensation of a not-too-sweet cookie that actually melted in my mouth.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

