wooden spoon

I have, literally not figuratively, the best seat in the house!

When it comes to Christmas décor, my neighborhood takes it seriously — and one, in particular, goes all out.

My Irish leprechaun/Christmas elf neighbor has outdone herself this year. Won’t go into details, however, if you’re out admiring local lights, drive through my neck of the woods, you won’t be disappointed.

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

0
0
0
0
0