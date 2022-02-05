Well, she’s done it again.
Karen Lamberton, my friend and consummate hostess, came up with a tasty and easy (she promises) dish for a casual dinner, and the diners were wowed.
She calls it Farmhouse Chicken; we called it delicious.
Our small dinner came about to honor a regular visitor to the Valley. Crossing the pond each year from Ireland is P.J. Kilmarten, brother of my neighbor and neighborhood leprechaun, Catherine Hanson.
Since last year’s visit was curtailed due to COVID, P.J. extended his 2022 stay and we’ve had more than one opportunity to show him Valley hospitality.
However, back to Karen. She’s a terrific hostess, and last week’s dinner was no exception.
Farmhouse Chicken was a hit. Always willing to share her recipes, she did so with this one while exclaiming its ease and versatility. The recipe calls for one of my favorite pantry items: cream of chicken soup. It's comfort food to the max.
And, if you are not accustomed to using this American classic, get familiar with some of its uses.
Cream of anything soup can transform family meals in a minute. I am partial to three: cream of celery, mushroom and chicken.
From soup to nuts (well, almost) these canned concoctions will serve you well. Personally, I use cream of chicken and/or celery in my homemade chicken and noodles, cream of mushroom in baked pork chops or cream of mushroom rice in other dishes. And, how can you make a green bean casserole at Christmas without it?
These soups add flavor, depth and texture to everyday foods and can lighten your cooking chores.
From Mexican dishes — think chicken enchiladas made with cream of chicken soup — sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese to tomato soup cake, this convenient ingredient will make cooking easier, food tastier and your family happier.
Google Campbell’s cream soups for recipes and you’ll be surprised how useful and convenient these dishes are. In fact, you might find out that many familiar family favorites start with a can of cream soup.
For the uninitiated, I recommend testing the canned soup waters with Karen’s hearty chicken casserole. For those of you who already are familiar with the magical transforming abilities, congrats, you are my kind of cook.
Our dinner was completed with tossed fresh green beans, green salad, a bowlful of fresh fruit and crusty bread. Of course, we rounded it out with a very nice wine and great conversation.
I can't wait until P.J.’s 2023 visit — more good times and great food.
Try Karen’s dish. Make it a day ahead and pop it in the oven for an easy dinner. It’s good for potlucks, which I miss, and buffets as well as family dinners.
FARMHOUSE CHICKEN
1 box Uncle Ben’s long grain and wild rice mix
3 whole chicken breasts
2 cans cream of mushroom or celery soup
1 cup mayonnaise*
1/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons lemon juice
3 stalks celery, diced
1/2 onion, chopped
1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced
butter
grated cheese
bread crumbs
paprika, optional
Cook rice according to package directions and put in bottom of a 9-by-12-inch baking dish. Spray with nonstick for ease in cleanup.
Poach, then shred or dice chicken. Mix soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice and milk, set aside. Sauté celery, onions and mushrooms in butter. Scatter chicken over rice, add celery, onions and mushrooms and top with soup mixture. Sprinkle with grated cheese, bread crumbs and paprika, if using.
Bake in a 350 degree oven 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until bubbly. When done, rest 15 minutes before serving. Good with tossed green salad and crusty bread.
*Can be half plain yogurt if watching calories