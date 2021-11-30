With a “see ya later” to a post-Thanksgiving turkey dish, here’s a new take on what to do with those pesky leftovers.
To be honest, this isn’t much of a leap from my old favorite, chow mein, just a hop and skip away.
How about turkey lettuce wraps? They are a far cry from croquettes, hash, tetrazzini and other noodle dishes — just a little involved to fix, but full of goodness and flavor.
To start with, there is some basic turkey prep to go from pilgrims to Pan Pacific, but well worth the effort for your palate.
With seasoning, your leftovers will be elevated. Don’t forget the all-important dips. This week, there are several choices — spicy, mild, sweet and savory, but all tasty.
Try a couple for variety and, remember, you can always tailor the spice to your preference with more (or less) Asian chili sauce.
First, the lettuce.
Butter or bibb are both good for light fillings; iceberg, while not full of flavor or nutrition, works better as wrap for sandwich fillings; savoy cabbage, not technically lettuce, is a good choice for heartier fillings (taco and toppings as well), and then there’s endive with small leaves that work well for appetizers.
Though past Thanksgiving, Christmas is coming and this week’s recipes will fit right in.
Assembly: Spoon turkey mixture onto leaf, add rice and slaw to taste, drizzle with sauce, fold and eat.
FILLING
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 cups thinly sliced celery
2 tablespoons minced serrano chiles
4 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
2 teaspoons five-spice powder
1/2 cup green onions, sliced diagonally
1 cup chicken broth
1 1/2 tablespoon hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
4 cups chopped cooked turkey* (about 1 pound)
1/2 cup chopped cilantro, optional
1/2 cup green onions, sliced on diagonal
Prep all vegetables and set aside.
Prepare filling: Heat oil in a large sauté pan over medium high. Add 1/2 cup sliced green onions, serranos, ginger and garlic. Cook until softened, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in five-spice and toss to blend. Add broth and stir, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Add brown sugar and soy sauce. Stir in turkey and cook until heated through.
Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed. Scatter 1/2 cup green onions and chopped cilantro over top.
*Use both dark and white meats.
RICE
2 cups cooked rice
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/4 cup green onions, chopped
1 or 2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons sesame oil
Toss rice with cilantro and green onions. Stir in soy sauce and sesame oil. Keep warm over medium-high heat in covered saucepan until ready to serve.
SLAW
1 1/2 cups shredded carrot
1 1/2 cups angel hair shredded cabbage
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
fresh ground pepper
sesame seeds
1 to 2 green onions, thinly sliced
1 head butter lettuce, separated, washed and dried, for serving
In a large bowl, dump in carrot and cabbage. Drizzle with sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, pepper and sesame seeds, and toss to coat. Top with green onions.
Mixing directions for all dips is the same. Whisk ingredients until well-blended and set aside until ready to serve. Thin, if necessary, with any liquid in sauce. Use as a dip or inside wraps or both.
SPICY DIPPING SAUCE
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon Thai red chili paste
1 green onion, sliced on diagonal
1 teaspoon sesame oil
GINGER/SOY DIPPING SAUCE
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
2 teaspoons sesame oil
PEANUT DIPPING SAUCE
3/4 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter
1/3 cup soy sauce
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons warm water