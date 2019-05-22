What do you do under stress? I do one of two things. Either I bake something or I whip up a giant batch of tapioca pudding. And, to put it mildly, I’ve been baking a lot recently.
To say life at my house has been chaotic lately is putting it mildly. I’ve been tented for termites, de-varmited, un-dryrotted and re-carpeted.
All this has entailed cleaning out my 54-year attic accumulation, which was quite a chore. When you have a pull-down stairway and an extra-high-pitched roof, you end up with an all-too-convenient place to store your stuff. And stuffed it was.
That meant sorting, sharing memories, tossing and some saving. The saving has resulted in a back-to-attic stack.
However, part of the attic clean-out involved vacuuming out all the insulation. Not so bad, however. With that gone it’s time to check all things electrical. This has been like one of those old-time wooden puzzles where you must move a piece in one corner in order to make the piece in the opposite corner fit. Before anything can go back to the attic, the insulation must be replaced, but that’s waiting on whatever electrical fixtures to be fixed.
Thus, my current baking spree. Next week I’ll make tapioca. In the meanwhile, here’s a couple of my favorite de-stressing cookie recipes. The peanut butter cookies come from my paternal grandmother, Inez Revelle. Short and peanutty, they are one of my all time favorites.
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES
1 cup shortening
1 cup peanut butter, chunk or creamy
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
2 well beaten eggs
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon soda
2 cups sifted flour
Combine shortening with peanut butter. Gradually add sugars and cream thoroughly after each addition. Add eggs, milk and vanilla, stirring well. Sift salt, soda and flour and slowly add to peanut butter mixture. Roll dough into small balls and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Flatten balls with a fork dipped in flour and bake at 325 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Makes two to four dozen cookies.
P.S. — As a variation, try adding one cup of miniature chocolate chips. Using miniature chips makes the dough balls easier to flatten.
These chocolate cookies come with a pleasant surprise. They’re rich, crisp and get a mild kick from fresh-ground black and cayenne peppers. Ramp up the cayenne factor if you dare.
SPICY CHOCOLATE ICEBOX COOKIES
1-1/2 cups flour
3/4 cup cocoa powder
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cayenne
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3/4 cup butter, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1-1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 egg
3 to 4 ounces good quality white chocolate, coarsely chopped
Sift flour with cocoa, cinnamon, cayenne, salt and pepper and set aside. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and egg. Gradually add flour mixture until dough is uniform in color with no unmixed flour. Shape in two 9-inch-long logs and wrap tightly in plastic wrap, making sure that it’s airtight. Freeze overnight or for up to six weeks. When ready to use, thaw slightly, slice thinly — no more than 1/4-inch — and bake for eight to 10 minutes at 375 degrees. When slightly firm to the touch, remove from oven. While cookies are cooling, microwave white chocolate on medium power for one minute. Repeat if needed for another 30 seconds, then stir until smooth and, using a spoon, drizzle over cookies. Store in an airtight container when cool. Makes about four dozen.
NOTE: Time these cookies carefully. They are very dark and it can be difficult, if not impossible, to tell if they are getting too done or are burning.