Elaine Revelle: Vanilla ice cream, chocolate flakes, a splash of vodka

Tomorrow is my birthday so I decided to experiment with ice cream … not that I’m expecting a cake, just want to be ready.
Just kidding, folks, had a milestone birthday last year and was feted enough to last me another five to 10 at least. Hope I last that long, too.
As far as ice cream goes, I have a love/hate relationship with most. Like my grandson, Toby, I like any ice cream as long as it’s vanilla.
My dream is to find/make an ice cream that lives up to my expectations. I want it to be creamy, smooth, velvety and resoundingly vanilla. And, I want the pleasure of having made it myself.
So far, I’ve tried recipes calling for all cream, whipping cream, part milk, eggs, no eggs and even one that included cream cheese. All good, but still no clear winner.
A golden crusted cobbler and a blueberry peach concoction with an oatmeal crisp topping are both, easy, delicious and great served with ice cream or lightly sweetened whipped cream.
I know my dreamy, creamy ice cream is out there somewhere and I hope I find it one day.
This week, I’m sharing another trial run in the quest for my ice cream utopia. It calls for buttermilk and whipping cream, as well as powdered milk and vodka.
Now I ask you, how could I resist making an ice cream that calls for vodka? Vodka!
Not sure how or why this combination would result in a creamier concoction, but I was willing to give it a try.
Oh, and another thing. There was an interesting addition, and this calls for a quick explanation.
For years, my favorite ice cream was Baskin-Robbins chocolate chip. A slight misnomer, however. Their “chips” were, in reality, shards — brittle, thin flakes and irregular fragments of delicious chocolate, a perfect combination.
Notice I said theirs “was” my favorite. One day, they changed the recipe. Gone were the delicate chocolate slivers and bits, unapologetically replaced with mini chocolate chips.
That trip, by the way, marked the end of my Baskin-Robbins relationship and the start of my quest to satisfy a craving.
This week’s recipe turned out to be easy and tasty and, while good, fell a little short of my expectations. The chocolate flakes/shards were perfect, it was the texture that let me down.
I’ll have to keep on testing. It is said that the journey is better than the destination.
Or, as Ernest Hemingway put it, “It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters in the end.”
So, I guess I’ll keep trying.
VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH CHOCOLATE FLAKES
Ice cream:
2 vanilla pods
2 cups\ heavy cream
1 cup buttermilk (shake well before measuring)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons agave syrup
3 tablespoons vodka
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
3 tablespoons powdered milk
Chocolate flakes:
4 ounces semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
1-1/2 tablespoons coconut oil
dash salt
Split vanilla pods and scrape out seeds. Mix ingredients, in order listed. Working with a stand or immersion blender, blend until smooth and scrape sides as needed. Strain into container, cover and refrigerate mixture overnight. When chilled, pour into ice cream maker and churn, according to manufacturer’s directions. While ice cream is churning, make flake mixture.
Mix chocolate, oil and salt in top of double boiler over simmering water. Gently heat and stir until chocolate is melted and mixture is glossy and smooth. Remove from heat, but keep warm over hot water until needed. (Mixture may be made up to three or four days ahead, cover and place in refrigerator until ready to use. Must be reheated and melted before using.) Just before ice cream is ready, open top and, with blade running, gradually add mixture and churn another 5 minutes or until flakes are incorporated. Pack ice cream into a freezer container, cover and freeze at least 6 hours before serving. When ice cream is ready to serve, remove from freezer and allow to stand a few minutes on counter for easier scooping.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
