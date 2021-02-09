In the wake of my hand surgery and with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, I’m taking the easy way out. Here are two to-die-for chocolate recipes.

Have fun!

CHOCOLATE STOUT CAKE

Cake:

2 cups Guinness stout

2 cups (four sticks) unsalted butter

1-1/2 cups unsweetened Dutch processed cocoa powder

4 cups flour

4 cups sugar

1 tablespoon baking soda

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

4 large eggs

1-1/3 cups sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

Icing:

2 cups whipping cream

dash salt

1 pound bittersweet or semisweet (not unsweetened) chocolate, chopped

2 teaspoons vanilla

flake salt for topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter three 8-inch round cake pans with 2-inch high sides. Line with parchment paper. Butter paper.

Bring stout and butter to simmer in heavy large saucepan over medium heat. Add cocoa powder and whisk until mixture is smooth. Cool slightly. Whisk flour, sugar, baking soda and salt in large bowl to blend. Using electric mixer, beat eggs, sour cream and vanilla in another large bowl to blend. Add stout mixture to egg mixture and beat just to combine. Add flour mixture and beat briefly on slow speed. Using rubber spatula, fold batter until completely combined. Divide equally among prepared pans.

Bake until tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Transfer to rack; cool 10 minutes. Turn out onto rack and cool completely. Bring cream to simmer in heavy, medium saucepan. Remove from heat. Add chopped chocolate and whisk until melted and smooth. Refrigerate until icing is spreadable, stirring frequently, about two hours.

Place one cake layer on plate. Spread with 2/3 cup icing. Top with second layer and 2/3 cup icing. Add third cake layer and spread remaining icing over top and sides. Sprinkle with flake salt.

Susan Beckman’s fantastic chocolate truffles:

CARAMEL-DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES WITH FLEUR DE SEL

20 ounces high-quality bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped, divided

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons water

2/3 cup heavy cream

fleur de sel

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Place 8 ounces chocolate in double boiler set over simmering water and stir until melted and smooth. Set aside.

Combine sugar and 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves, occasionally brushing down sides of pan with a wet pastry brush. Increase heat to high and boil until syrup is a deep amber color, swirling pan now and then. (Do not stir after sugar begins to boil or it will crystallize). Add cream, reduce heat and stir until caramel is smooth. Mix caramel and 1/4 teaspoon fleur de sel into chocolate. Chill until firm, at least three hours.

Place cocoa powder in separate bowl. With tablespoon, roll chocolate mixture into balls and dredge through cocoa powder. Arrange on baking sheet, cover and chill overnight.

Line a baking sheet with foil. Melt remaining 12 ounces of chocolate in double boiler over simmering water. Stir until melted and smooth, and thermometer inserted into chocolate registers 115 degrees. Remove bowl from water. Working quickly, submerge one truffle in melted chocolate. Using a fork, remove truffle and tap against side of bowl to remove excess chocolate. Transfer to lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture. Sprinkle with fleur de sel. Let stand until coating sets, about one hour.

