While today is National Soft Taco Day, I’m going to jump the gun and move on to the 27th.
The 27th is dedicated to potatoes — it’s also National Beer Day, another celebration — and I have a great trick to pass on.
First, to set the scene, returning from a dream-fulfilling Alaskan cruise we stopped in the little town of Byron for breakfast where I had the best hash brown potatoes of my life. Our waitress, with little prompting, gave up the secret and authorized me to pass it along.
But wait, as the TV pitch goes, there’s more!
Byron is a typical early-California town in looks, however I got curious and decided to give a go at Google. As it turns out, this sleepy little Contra Costa County town has an interesting history.
The 2010 census reported a population of 1,277, up a little from the 916 recorded in 2000. With a density set at just under 200 people per square mile, its demographics reflected an agriculture-based economy.
However, Byron has a colorful past. From the end of the 1800s to 1938, the town was home to the well-known Byron Hot Springs. Now abandoned, the resort was a retreat known for attracting movie stars and famous athletes.
The first hotel, a three-story wooden building, was built in 1889 with a few scattered cottages. Destroyed by fire in 1901, it was replaced by one made of stucco. Unfortunately, that too fell victim to fire and burned just 11 years later. The third and final hotel, a four-story brick building, was built in 1913 and still stands.
The resort closed in 1938 and has passed through numerous hands. It was a military interrogation camp during WWII, owned by the Greek Orthodox Church serving as St. Paul Monastery, a resort, country club and private residence.
Since 2009 the property has been owned by a developer who had hoped to restore the resort. Those plans apparently fell through and the 160-acre property is now in a state of disrepair. Marked by graffiti and litter, it’s a sad end to a once-elegant place of serenity and rest.
Byron, in its glamorous heyday, must have been spectacular. The Victorian era of wellness fostered countless resorts and retreats. There are many sleepy American towns with similar histories. I’d love to explore the dilapidated site. I’m sure there are ghosts around every corner.
But, once again, I ramble. Let’s get back to the hash browns.
We stopped at the Byron Inn Café on Byron Highway. We needed breakfast, the sign promised breakfast and breakfast was fantastic.
The Byron Inn Café serves good food at modest prices. Open for both breakfast and lunch, the menu reflects the area’s tastes. The clientele is local, the food is homemade and the décor right out of the 1940s. I loved it!
As it was morning, I ordered by favorite — two eggs, hash browns and toast. A couple of us asked for crispy hash browns. What we got transcended expectations.
Golden, crispy, lightly salted. Delicious.
So, folks, no actual recipe, just the Byron Café’s way with hash browns. When I asked our waitress if they shared their secret, she quickly filled us in.
They deep-fry them.
Although two of us requested crispy, our servings looked different. Mine resembled the typical hash brown patty while the other was a bountiful loose pile.
While she didn’t say, I think the potatoes start out on the flat top and are then slipped into the fryer basket with varying results.
I’m going to try this on my own. They were wonderful and if I can replicate theirs, dragging out my deep fryer will be worth it.
So, if you are not up for the five-hour drive to Bryon, toss your hash browns into your fryer and enjoy the results.
