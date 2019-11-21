What’s 105 years old and still going strong? You can find the answer on your calendar.
That’s right it’s turkey Bingo and I’m on my annual rant to encourage support of this historic event. Since 1914, the Saturday night before Thanksgiving has been known as Turkey Bingo.
For some Valley folks, it’s a second, third and maybe even fourth-generation event and typically a fun-filled family night that officially kicks off the holiday season.
It was started to raise funds to build a town meeting place. Turkey Bingo still serves its purpose and perpetuates the essence of community life.
So, not only is Turkey Bingo a local tradition, it’s genuine fun and is a painless way to support your community.
It was the brilliant idea of a bunch of enterprising Danes, members of Dania or Hejls Minde No. 23 of the Danish Society of Dania of California and Nevada to pay off Dania Hall, Solvang’s cement-block community meeting place that sat smack-dab in middle of the fledgling town.
Open to all, it was used by the community until the mid-1970s for meetings, parties, weddings, dances — and Turkey Bingo.
In 1937 the wives of the Dania men formed the Danish Ladies Society Dannebrog of Dania as Haabet No. 19 and eventually took over the operation of the annual turkey event.
In the late 1980s Turkey Bingo came under the auspices of the Alpha Pi Sorority, a local charitable organization with many members who are daughters of Dania men and women.
Last year Turkey Bingo was passed along to the enterprising and energetic members of Solvang Arts and Music foundation and Parent Teacher Organization, affectionately known as SAM and PTO.
“It has been a privilege and an honor to have been given the torch of this long-standing, much-loved local tradition,” said a spokesman for the group. “This second year brings more excitement and anticipation. We were handed a well-oiled machine that is fun to operate, and we give thanks to Alpha Pi and Frank Kelsey for their continued support and encouragement.”
Alpha Pi members were happy these worthy groups stepped up.
“The successful continuation of this local tradition pleases us,” said long-time Alpha Pi member and past President Pam Johnsen.
“Our goal continues to be raising money for our local kids and we are doing our best to make sure the public has a great time as they play for a Thanksgiving Turkey,” said Tori Martinez, PTO president and English teacher at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. “It’s fun and philanthropy all rolled into a family friendly event.”
While the format has changed, the fun and excitement remain the same. Open to all, Turkey Bingo takes place this Saturday at Solvang’s Veterans’ Memorial Building on Mission Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m., and games start at 6.
Support Turkey Bingo, have a fun family night out and get immersed in a true hometown event, it’s a local treasure. Who knows, you could go home with your Thanksgiving entree.
As for Thanksgiving, here’s a twist on a traditional dish. Tori’s take on mashed potatoes. It’s a great way to streamline the kitchen chores for our annual feast.
BAKED MASHED POTATOES ALA VICTORIA
10 white potatoes
1 8 ounce block cream cheese, softened
4 ounces sour cream
1 stick butter, melted
paprika
Peel and boil potatoes. Cook until tender. Whip with sour cream, cream cheese and a small amount of butter. Turn into baking dish and drizzle with remaining butter. Garnish with paprika and bake at 300 degrees for 40 minutes.
NOTE: This may be prepared ahead of time. Cover with foil and refrigerate until ready to bake.
**VARIATIONS: Leave potatoes unpeeled. Additional garnishes can include chives, bacon, cheese or parsley.
