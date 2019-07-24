To err is human, to forgive is divine. However, if you get a recipe from the experience, it’s delicious.
Case in point: A couple years ago Orcutt reader Karen Munch spotted an omission in the Spoon and dropped me a line, and a tasty recipe.
I shared her homemade ham salad, a delicious way with Easter or other holiday leftovers to use as an appetizer or sandwich spread. Now I have another one from her, a sweet treat and just right for our current lemon season.
I baked Karen’s cake and it’s another winner. Easy, tart and quick, this week’s recipe is simple. Make it from pantry items with the exception of fresh lemon juice, and who doesn’t have a tree or a neighbor with a tree full right now?
My regular cadre of tasters agreed, this, too, should be in your recipe repertoire.
Back to Karen. I contacted her for an update on life since ham salad and she had news. She said her life is basically the same, still busy but has “changed direction somewhat.” She decided to relinquish her state and district positions with the American Legion Auxiliary but still holds a post in the Santa Maria unit. Having stepped back from her Legion duties, she and husband Alan bought a motorhome and enjoy traveling.
“We joined a travel group,” she said. “We travel once a month on local-area (50-60 miles) four-day trips with lots of camaraderie and great food.”
Always a plus — never-ending new recipes and good times.
These travels often include trips to Corona for visits with their daughter and granddaughter, where Karen likes to visit the city’s public library, which has its own used-book store.
“It’s unbelievable,” she said, “they have thousands of books at unbelievable prices and the best part is they have lots of sales too. When I was there last month cookbooks were on sale, three for $1. Can you imagine?”
I could and at that point I admit I got a little green with envy.
“I went wild,” she said while adding insult to injury. She continued to stoke my cookbook-mania-induced jealousy by saying, “I finally selected 12 cookbooks for $4 and spent the next week pouring through them. What great fun. I bought $35 cookbooks for a mere 33-cents each, I was in heaven, so many recipes and lots of beautiful pictures. I finally settled on seven of the books and I am passing the other five on to my friends who collect cookbooks.”
As an afterthought, Karen posed this question: “Do you know the difference between old and new cookbooks? There is no kale in the old ones.”
OK, enough’s enough, I know when I’ve met my match.
She touts this recipe for its “wonderful tangy glaze” and for being “perfect at potlucks since it’s baked in a 9x13-inch pan.”
Give it a try, pick up a cake mix, some lemon Jell-O and a lemon or two for this simple recipe.
LEMON JELL-O CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix
1 small box lemon Jell-O
4 eggs
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup oil
Mix all ingredients in large bowl, beat two minutes, pour into greased and lightly-floured 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. While still hot, glaze with following.
GLAZE
2 cups powdered sugar
1/3 cup lemon juice
3 tablespoon butter, melted
Mix all ingredients to a smooth glaze, poke holes in hot cake and pour over top. Cool and serve with whipped cream. Ice cream maybe?
