Elaine Revelle: Time to start using pantry, freezer goodies

While staying close to home and out of crowds, I’ve been cooking from my freezer and pantry. Always a proponent of keeping a well-stocked larder, it’s paying off now.

My habit when taking the last of anything from my shelf is to buy another one, and if it’s on sale and something I use often, I buy two or three.

I take a little guff from my family for this, but who’s laughing now?

This week I’m advocating my mother’s spaghetti sauce, and while a card-carrying omnivore, this is easily tailored for my vegetarian friends. Instead of adding chicken bouillon or soup base, use vegetable bouillon instead — and don’t add meat. Just as flavorful and fills the bill for a vegetarian.

I like to add mushrooms, but they are optional. Since neither of my girls are fans, I cook them separate.

By the way, a trick for cooking mushrooms for any use is to start them in a heavy, dry skillet. This will cook out moisture and allow them to brown nicely, not stew in their own juices. When done, toss in sauce or add butter, chopped garlic, a little parsley or other green herb for a great side dish or accompaniment.

+2 Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Live, dream, soar with Flying Cloud wines FROM THE VINE I have the utmost respect for our artisan Central Coast wines, but I’m always looking out for really good value wines.