Elaine Revelle: Three delectable zucchini favorites

An interesting side effect of our COVID-19 quarantine is the food. We are cooking more since we’re eating out less; we’re exploring new recipes because we’re eating out less; and we're growing gardens again, as we’re eating out less.

Looking around though, the restaurants don’t seem to be suffering too much.

So if you fall into any of the above categories, this week my zucchini favorites are for you.

All three can be made with the giants that lurk among the leaves toward season’s end.

Elaine Revelle: Marrying blue cheese with hamburger steak Elaine Revelle - Years ago, way, way back in the '70s, a longtime friend and I enjoyed date nights at an Orcutt restaurant named Alexander’s Harvest. The atmosphere swank, food great and it was close by. Are my memories close to yours? If so, let me know.

So, embrace those zukes and try this week’s way with that indomitable member of the squash family.

One of my favorites, I grew up on this dish and for years thought it was the only way to fix zucchini. I guarantee even your most finicky eater will not turn up his or her nose at this one.

COLACHE

4 or 5 medium-sized zucchini*

1 onion chopped

olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 eight-ounce can tomato sauce

1 cup water

1 teaspoon dried oregano

salt and pepper to taste

1 11-ounce can Green Giant steam crisp corn, drained

Wash squash and slice into 1/2-inch thick rounds. Fry onion in oil until it starts to turn translucent. Add sliced zucchini and garlic. Cook, stirring to blend, until squash starts to soften. Add rest of ingredients (all but corn), turn heat down and simmer, uncovered until squash is tender and sauce has thickened slightly. Stir in corn and continue cooking until heated through.

+5 Jamie Edlin: He works hard for his 'honey' Don and his wife Ann run San Marcos Farms Honey Company, a small family-owned business specializing in artisanal bee products. Whereas some apicurists pour their honey into 55-gallon drums and sell them to packers as is, Don is a producer-packer who currently sells his varietal honeys along with...

*If using larger zucchinis, cut into bite-sized pieces.