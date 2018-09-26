This week marks the end of summer and the beginning of October. Where has it gone?
It’s been a busy year so far, and now we’re on the downslide to the busiest time of any year, the holidays.
It’ll soon be time to think pumpkin pies, turkeys and Christmas cookies. Notice what those items have in common? To cook them you need an oven. Baked or roasted, these traditional seasonal dishes all need cool weather and cozy kitchens.
It’s also time to start a new starter — as usual, I let my last one die — and start baking up a storm. I mean a sourdough starter while not only easy to make, it’s fun.
Think about it, a starter is a living organism. A mixture of flour, water and yeast, and like a family pet, needs care, nourishment and attention.
To get it going just mix the ingredients and then, other than a daily stir, ignore it and let it do its thing.
Baking with a starter has been around for years. Early settlers began the practice of using and replenishing their personal starters as a means of ensuring a constant source of leavening agents for their baking.
Settlers protected and cared for their starters, since they were reliable sources of bread, biscuits and pancakes. The pioneers’ dependence on sourdough quickly gave rise to their being called “sourdoughs,” a term we still associate with country living.
Because baking was a daily practice, they used a measure of starter for cakes, breads and pancakes, then added more flour and water to what was left in the crock. This kept the mix healthy and ensured an ample supply for the next day. Since refrigeration was unheard of in those days, it needed to be used on a regular basis to avoid spoilage.
And, since spoilage is one thing to watch out for, this is where refrigeration comes in handy. If, at any time, your starter grows a greenish blue ring or patch, it’s time to toss and start over.
Also, it’s a good idea to give your container a thorough cleansing before making a new batch just to ensure that no evil bacteria are lurking.
So, get out your bowl or crock, get your starter going, and next week I’ll have a couple of recipes for its use.
BASIC SOURDOUGH STARTER
1 envelope (1 tablespoon) dry yeast
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons sugar
2 cups warm (105 degrees) water
Mix dry ingredients together and place in large bowl or earthenware crock. Add water and mix. Don’t worry about some small lumps, which will dissolve as the starter starts. Cover with cloth and place in a warm spot, free from drafts. Stir daily for three to four days. The mixture will ferment and take on a pleasant sour smell. When soured, cover loosely — if lid is tight, make sure it has a hole or air vent in it — and store in refrigerator until ready to use. If mixture separates, stir well to incorporate clear liquid that forms on top.
Over the years I’ve experimented by adding starter to a variety of things, most with excellent results. In addition to biscuits, pancakes and breads, I’ve made sourdough dumplings, æbleskiver, waffles and cakes. Nearly everything has taken on a lighter texture and interesting flavor.
Of course, it’s all relative, the more you add the more pronounced the resulting flavor, so you do have to be careful not to overpower a delicate recipe. It’s fun experimenting and, in most cases, the taste is so subtle that it’s not readily obvious what you have added. But I guarantee it will make your baked goods unique.