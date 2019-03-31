As I write this I’m looking forward to a mother/daughter cruise to Ensenada with daughter Tina and friends.
What started out with Tina’s school friends, the Gravitt girls — Alison, Felica and Lena — planning a trip with their mom, Marla, expanded to Tina, then me and several other friends from the Valley.
While the trip, as I write, is on the horizon — due to my commitment I must file the Spoon before we leave — I have decided to do a little projecting.
I’ve decided the trip will be a success, good food, friends and fun, so it’s only fitting that this week’s Spoon feature a Mexican staple, homemade tortillas.
Tortillas became a culinary issue during a U.S. Army-funded stay in Virginia. My girls’ dad was drafted shortly after we married and he was sent to Fort Eustis on the James River, bordered by Dismal Swamp just outside Williamsburg. Talk about culture shock.
While there, and after deciding on tacos one night, I discovered the only tortillas to be found were canned, after all, this was 1963. They weren’t inexpensive, and when opened, the contents exuded a musty, almost mildewy odor. Not very appetizing but we were hungry for tacos and I pressed on.
Not a good thing. I ended up begging my mother to please send some in the mail. Fortunately, she did and our taco troubles were over.
After 18 months in Virginia, my girl’s dad and I were coming home. During our 1963 return trip to California we visited an aunt and uncle on my father’s side in Tucson. They were, to my knowledge, my only relatives living outside California.
I had become somewhat of a pariah, having willingly left the homeland California as the first in four generations to do so. I was eager to reclaim my heritage and dip my toes in the Pacific, the ocean of my teenage 1950s beach party life.
Aunt Janelle and Uncle Bill offered to treat us to dinner, and after being asked what sounded good, with one voice we replied Mexican! And Mexican it was.
At the restaurant I discovered the “Western Mexican Cook Book” compiled by Alfonso C. Pain was being sold at the counter for $1.25. As a life-long cookbook collector, I jumped on it and still consider it to be one of my favorites.
This wonderful book includes a recipe for homemade flour tortillas, which became a staple in my house. Quick, inexpensive, easy, fun and delicious, I often made these as a treat for my girls. As soon as I would take them off the griddle — my substitute for a comal, the traditional tortilla cooker — they would slather them with butter, roll and eat. They also make a great quick dessert, hot, buttered and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, add chopped nuts and think of them as Mexican Cinnabons.
HOMEMADE FLOUR TORTILLAS
(tortillas de harina)
2 cups flour
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
2 tablespoons fat*
2/3 cup water
Sift flour and salt and cut in fat. Work into flour as you would for pie dough until mixture resembles cornmeal. Stir in water and mix until dough forms into a ball. Add more water if necessary. Knead well on a lightly floured board and divide dough into ten pieces. Roll each piece into a ball about the size of an egg. Rub each with a little more fat, cover with a clean towel and let sit for 10 minutes. When ready to cook, roll or pat dough into a thin circle about the size of a dinner plate. Cook on an ungreased, cast-iron griddle or comal, turning until lightly browned on both sides. Work quickly to avoiding burning.
*This can be lard or shortening. Don’t use butter, margarine or oil.