While my life is with the birds, my heart is with California’s growing number of fire victims.
For the bird part, there are eight turkeys that make the canyon behind my house their home and roosting place. About five months ago, mom strutted seven chicks down my driveway and I was delighted. I’ve watch them grow from softball to butterball size with no reduction in their number.
Right around sundown they line up at a drop-off spot, launch, soar to upper branches of the nearest trees and settle in. Each morning they reverse the action, glide to my roof and I’m treated to eight overhead thumps, proof of another safe night. Then they leave and go on patrol, slowing traffic and visiting the neighbors.
I had no idea wild turkeys roosted in trees or that a group of them is called a “rafter,” but I know I’ve learned a lot about them and I’m enjoying their company.
Now, you might ask why the connection between turkeys and fire victims? Both lead me to Thanksgiving.
The turkey connection is a no-brainer while the current devastation recalls the Thomas and Whittier fires as well as the Montecito mudslides. There have been catastrophic losses, and I realize I have a lot to be thankful for.
The Camp Fire in Paradise has impacted my extended family. While they lost their house and all in it, they are safe. We can always rebuild a home, however our things, tangibles that represent our life history, are gone. We don’t lose our memories, they aren’t gone and when there is someone with whom we’ve built those memories, they cannot be lost. No fire or flood is strong enough.
Gather your family, celebrate what you have, don’t worry about what’s missing, make memories.
With that in mind, here’s a tried-and-true family-fun treat. Monkey bread is perfect for a leisurely morning, forget diets, make a big pot of coffee and, if you are like me, put the butter dish on your table.
MONKEY BREAD
2 loaves frozen Bridgford bread (or favorite scratch recipe)
1 cube butter
2/3 cup sugar
1 tablespoon agave nectar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/3 cup walnuts, chopped
Place frozen bread on plate, cover loosely with plastic wrap and thaw in refrigerator overnight. Next day, melt butter and stir in sugar, agave nectar and cinnamon. Set aside to cool. Lightly coat Bundt pan with cooking spray and evenly sprinkle about 1/3 of the chopped nuts in bottom. Place thawed bread on lightly-floured cutting board, cut into 3/4-inch-thick slices. Cut pieces and shape each into one inch balls. Roll balls in cinnamon mixture and place in a single layer in bottom of pan. Scatter dough balls with a few chopped walnuts. Continue cutting, rolling, dipping and placing balls evenly around pan. Top each layer with more walnuts. Continue until all dough is used and balls are arranged in even layers. Top with any remaining cinnamon mixture and nuts, cover with plastic wrap and set in a warm place until doubled in bulk. Place on baking sheet to catch any spillage from cinnamon mixture and bake in a 375-degree oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for about 15 minutes, then turn out onto plate. Serve by tearing off pieces, do not slice.
NOTE: Bread can be put together the night before to second-rise stage, refrigerated overnight — where it will rise — and baked in the morning. Also, if cinnamon mixture thickens, heat briefly to remelt.