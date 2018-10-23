To carve or not to carve. Is that a question in your house? For me there’s no doubt, I always have at least one I don’t carve. I’m a fresh pumpkin fan.
With Halloween just less than a week away, this is the perfect time to consider the goodness of that sweet, tasty, orange member of the squash family.
Technically, pumpkins are fruit because the edible portion of the plant encases its seeds. The same goes for other non-sweet fruits, such as tomatoes, beans, green peppers, etc., which we usually refer to as “vegetables.”
Nutritious, plentiful, versatile, colorful — not to mention fun — pumpkins are high on my list. And did you know you can eat every part. The pulp, and seeds when roasted and salted are terrific snacks and even made into pumpkin seed oil. In Korean cuisine the leaves of moschata variety are served as a vegetable, and in parts of India they serve dishes made with both the leaves and flowers.
To pulp your pumpkin, follow these easy directions: Scrub outside well, cut into manageable pieces, remove seeds but don’t discard, and using a large kettle, place in steaming basket or colander. Add about one inch or so of water, bring to a boil, cover with a tight-fitting lid and turn heat down. Steam pumpkin for 45 minutes or until tender. Check water level periodically and add more if needed. Cool, scrape pulp out of skin and mash, put through a strainer or puree in a food processor or blender.
Time consuming, I know, but the results are worth the effort.
For homemade pepitas, separate seeds from strings, rinse well, set aside to dry. When dry, rub a bowl with a small amount of olive oil, add seeds and toss. Sprinkle with salt, using no more than 1/2 teaspoon salt per cup of seeds, stir to coat evenly. Spread on a baking sheet and roast in a 250-degree oven for 10-15 minutes. Watch closely and stir frequently to keep from burning. You and your kids will have fun with these homemade pepitas that a lot of us are buying pre-packaged.
Here’s an old favorite that’s great for this time of year. Spicy, decadent and easy to make, this sheet cake is great for the holidays.
And, just in case you carve and pass on pulping your pumpkins, canned may be substituted in the following recipe. Be careful though to use canned pulp, not pumpkin pie filling.
PUMPKIN SHEET CAKE
2 cups pumpkin pulp
2 cups sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped walnuts, optional
In a mixing bowl, beat pumpkin, sugar and oil. Add eggs, mix well. Combine flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt, add to pumpkin mixture and beat until well blended. Stir in nuts, if using. Pour into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool and frost with following.
Hint: When recipes call for chopped nuts, toss them with a little flour before adding to batter. This will keep them from sinking to the bottom during baking.
FROSTING
1 three-ounce package cream cheese, softened
5 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-3/4 cups powdered sugar
3 to 4 teaspoons milk
chopped nuts
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, mix well and add milk until frosting reaches desired spreading consistency. Frost cooled cake and sprinkle with chopped nuts.