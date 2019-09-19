Spam was popular when I was growing up, but went into decline during the 1960s and ‘70s. Later it gave its name to that horror of all horrors, “spam” email. Who doesn’t have a spam folder on their computer? I know I do.
By the way, Monty Python is credited with coining the term. It’s from his “spam, spam, spam” sketch.
As it turns out, Spam recipes are Hawaiian national treasures. Popular over there since the 1940s, it’s hard to find a restaurant anywhere in the Islands without a Spam specialty.
In fact, it has its own holiday. National Spam Day is celebrated with Hawaii’s Spam Jam on April 25. It’s a cultural tradition and rated as one of the top annual food festivals in Hawaii.
More Spam is consumed per person in Hawaii than in any other state in the United States. Almost 7 million cans of Spam are eaten every year in Hawaii.
Spam debuted on July 5, 1937. Produced by Hormel, it quickly became known for its affordability and versatility. Spam gained in use and popularity during ‘40s as Americans trimmed budgets to aid the war effort. Hormel’s salty meat product in a can quickly became popular. You could be thrifty and patriotic.
Hawaii isn’t the only state to celebrate. An annual six-day Spam Jam is held each July in Austin, Minnesota, where it’s produced.
Minnesota also has a Spam museum stuffed with interactive exhibits that “bring to life the iconic history of Spam behind the can adults and kids will savor.” Their words, not mine.
And, in case you are wondering, there are several theories as to its name. Is it an acronym for Special Processed American Meat, or Shoulders of Pork and Ham. or a combination of SPiced and hAM? Take your pick.
The answer is said to be known by only a small circle of former Hormel Foods executives.
All this is leading to a recipe. From son-in-law Robert Pearigen I share his much-loved Spam fried rice.
“Got this recipe from my sister who made this to stretch the food budget,” he explained. “A super tasty, easy meal that most kids enjoy.”
He added that it’s a kitchen-sink kind of dish.
“Whatever veggies are the fridge can be used,” he said. “from bok Choy to bean sprouts.”
His recipe is more of a basic list. A few essentials, some quantities, but mostly it’s the Spam and the moment that makes the meal.
Our family loves it. It’s a hit with company and one of those dishes I like to call pantry-ready. All you need is some rice and Spam, some soy and fish sauce for an Asian flair, and anything you can find in the refrigerator. The only constants, Robert said, are rice, eggs and, of course, Spam. If you are a skeptic, all I can say is try it, you’ll like it.
ROBERT’S SPAM FRIED RICE
sesame oil
celery, diced
carrots, diced
minced garlic, to taste
green onions or regular onions, cut up
4 cups white rice, cooked
4 eggs
1 can Spam, diced
soy sauce, to taste
fish sauce, to taste
Add sesame oil to your favorite pan. Heat over high heat. Add whatever ingredients take the longest to cook first. Season to taste with soy and fish sauce. Finish with the Spam. When veggies are at their desired doneness add rice and scrambled eggs and heat through.
NOTE: Use veggies in quantities you have on hand, above are just suggestions. Robert said to scramble eggs in a separate pan before adding to stir fry, keeps finished dish from becoming gummy.
