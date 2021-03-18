While I’ve missed St. Patrick's Day by 24 hours, I'm ready to continue celebrating this weekend, and that's just fine by me.

I have a great little book titled "Irish Pub Food" that’s full of typical Irish fare served up both at home and on the town. The book, a gift my local leprechaun Catherine Hanson brought me from a recent trip to her Irish homeland, has delicious-sounding recipes accompanied by mouthwatering pictures, and I can see many more new dishes ahead.

Knowing the Irish penchant for potatoes I found three tasty tater recipes to try and then share.

One, a potato and black pepper soup was found to be easy and good, although I have to admit I would tweak it a little, but more on that later.

Two more, both interesting, caught my eye. Cheesy, garlic potatoes is one, and Ireland's take on Britain's bubble and squeak is the other. Both are now awaiting a test run.

I've made and shared bubble and squeak, however Ireland's change-up calls for making it from fresh ingredients instead of the Brit's leftovers method.

While the others are still to be tried out, I suggest you give the soup a chance.

Next Spoon, I'll report on my tweak of the following recipe.

POTATO AND BLACK PEPPER SOUP

Delicious and warming soup with an unexpected hint of spice from black peppercorns.

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

large knob of butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 large potatoes, cut into 1 cm or 1/2-inch cubes

1 pint plus 2 tablespoons milk

1 pint plus 2 tablespoons hot vegetable stock

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

pinch of salt

freshly ground black pepper, to garnish

Put oil and butter into a saucepan and heat over medium heat until butter is melted. Add onion, cover and cook 2 to 5 minutes or until onions are translucent. Add potatoes and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes. Add milk, stock and peppercorns and bring to a simmer, reduce heat and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add salt.

Transfer to food processor in batches and process until smooth, making sure that no peppercorns remain whole. Divide soup among four warmed bowls, garnish with ground pepper and serve immediately.

CHEESY POTATOES WITH GARLIC AND CREAM

This rich dish is a good accompaniment to grilled chicken, roast meats or with bacon for lunch.

butter, for greasing

6 potatoes, sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

8 ounces Cheddar cheese, grated

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon cream

chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease large casserole dish. Layer potato slices in prepared dish, alternating with slices of onion. Sprinkle cheese over top. Mix garlic with cream and pour over cheese-covered potatoes. Cover and bake 1 hour or until the potatoes are tender.

Uncover and bake for a further 15 to 20 minutes or until top is golden brown. Leave to stand for 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley to serve.

COLCANNON

Similar to bubble and squeak but cooked from scratch, not with leftovers.

1 cup milk

6 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

1 pound shredded green cabbage

1 pound potatoes, peeled, cooked, drained and mashed

2 tablespoons butter

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Put milk in saucepan, add onions and cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Bring saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil, add cabbage, bring back to a boil and cook for 5 minutes or until just tender.

Drain and add to potatoes, mixing to combine. Add onion and milk mixture along with half the butter. Beat mixture, season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve with remaining butter dotted on top.

Elaine Revelle: Mashed potatoes three different ways Topping my list is poblano mashed potatoes, great with barbecues, this mashed dish is smashing, I guarantee.

Elaine Revelle: Chicken tamale pie feeds the soul With the cooler climate nothing is homier than a hot pot of something stewing on the stove.

Elaine Revelle: You say flatbread pizza, I say focaccia After baking, if cut into small pieces or wedges, these make a great appetizer. Arrange on serving plate, sprinkle with fresh chopped basil and drizzle with roasted garlic oil.