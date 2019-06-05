Today marks a major milestone. My granddaughter Tabitha Pearigen will join students throughout the Valley and leave the past nine years in a metaphoric cloud of chalk dust.
Yep, eighth-grade graduation is upon us and it’s been a quick ride.
Most of the Valley’s elementary schools are holding their graduations exercises tonight. Auditoriums, gymnasiums and multi-purpose rooms will be filled with anxious parents, grandparents, family and friends as we wish them well.
A stepping-stone to adulthood that is as daunting as it is exciting. Kids today are faced with challenges and decisions we didn’t, and in my case, can’t imagine. However, they also have opportunities that didn’t exist a few generations ago.
High school is where our kids acquire the skills to cope with life and life’s demands. It’s a powerful place to discover strengths and overcome weaknesses. Social as well as academic skills are learned. We all wish to see personal resolve, ethics and goals set in such a way to be effective tools that will shape successful lives filled with purpose.
As Tabby leaves Solvang School, memories of her mother’s years are flooding back. Both Wendy and Tina attended Solvang and their years passed quickly. So will the next four for Tabby, her current and future friends. To all the newly-minted freshmen, I wish you every success and a fulfilling life.
It’s with a mixed bag of pride, hope, sadness and joy that I’ll be watching tonight, but tomorrow I can relax. I’ve got five years before Toby will move on to high school.
Today I repeat a recent recipe, but it’s Tabby’s favorite and nothing else strikes me as appropriate.
Celebratory meals for her always include shrimp. My scampi, which I’ve renamed in her honor, is easy quick and delicious. The perfect, in my eyes, accompaniment is rice and peas.
This recipe is easily adaptable, it will serve four, even with a Tabby in your family. If planning for more, either increase the shrimp, double up on the rice, or do both.
TABBY’S SCAMPI
1 tablespoon olive oil
1-1/2 to 2 pounds easy peel shrimp
3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup butter
juice of one lemon or to taste
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
fresh dill, chopped
Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium high heat. Add shrimp and cook about two minutes, stir to turn over and cook another two minutes or until just turning pink. Remove from pan and keep warm in low oven. Reduce heat, add garlic to pan, cook until fragrant, being careful not to burn, about one minute. Add butter, stir to melt and return shrimp to pan. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Stir in lemon juice, add dill and toss gently to coat shrimp evenly.
A word to the wise on shrimp — don’t overcook. Tender shrimp are better shrimp and they’re easy to toughen by over-cooking. For this recipe, add shrimp, stir briefly and as soon as all sides have turned pink, remove from heat and cover. Let stand a couple minutes before serving, residual heat will finish cooking without turning shrimp into pink hockey pucks.
Serve with the following rice mixed with peas. Perfect!
RICE AND PEAS
1 cup rice
2 cups water or chicken broth
1 cup frozen peas
Rinse rice and place in pot with tight-fitting lid along with water or chicken broth. Bring mixture to a full boil, cover and turn heat to lowest setting. Cook 25 minutes without lifting lid. Check to see if done, if not replace lid and cook another five minutes or until done. Remove from heat, stir in peas, replace lid and leave for another five minutes. When ready to serve, fluff with fork.
NOTE: If using rice cooker, follow manufacturer’s directions and add peas when rice is cooked.