Once again, better late than never.
Missed Cinco de Mayo entirely. How could I? That one time of the year when we traditionally salute our neighbors to the south, sink our teeth into succulent tamales, spicy enchiladas and tasty tacos and sip a refreshing Margarita or two.
But not to worry, all these flavorful foods are fun all year long.
Case in point, an internet friend sent me a recipe for hot-and-spicy walnuts and I’m passing it on this week. Quick and easy to fix, these are tasty, make a great snack or party food at any time.
In Mexico many dishes call for cinnamon and is often paired with chocolate. Think crinkle cookies, hot chocolate and don’t forget the zing it imparts to a rich mole and those all time fair food favorites, churros.
About cinnamon. I dove into the internet, via Google and dug up a few facts.
There are three basic types of cinnamon on the market — Korintje, Cassia or Saigon and Ceylon, which is often referred to as true cinnamon. All come from the bark of evergreen trees, members of the genus cinnamomum and are farmed by shaving the trees’ outer bark to get to the inner bark or cinnamon layer. This layer is then dried causing it to curl into quills, which are either sold as whole cinnamon or sticks, but most often ground into that wonderfully aromatic powder we recognize by its homey, Christmasy smell.
One of the first and oldest spices, cinnamon has been used and prized since the 6th century B.C. when it was described as having the “aroma of sensual luxury and of divine worship.”
All types of cinnamon contain a somewhat toxic substance, coumarin. Cassia cinnamon contains the highest level, hence the more intense taste. Also, its flavor leans toward vanilla and goes well with savory dishes.
We commonly use Cassia sticks to stir hot cider. These quills are short, firm and thick. Ceylon’s, on the other hand, are long and curl around themselves like a scroll with bark that is thin, delicate and easily flakes.
In Mexico, they use Ceylon cinnamon — canela — that is more yellow in color and milder than Cassia. As far as cultivation goes, Ceylon comes from Sri Lanka, Korintje is found in Vietnam and Cassia is a product of China. Cassia is the most common of all and accounts for about 70 percent of the market.
OK, now that we know all we need to about cinnamon, let’s get to the recipe. Great for snacking, these also make great hostess or holiday gifts. You can make these with almonds as well as walnuts and feel free to tailor the sweet or spicy quantities to your own or your family’s taste.
Prep takes almost no time, bake for around 20 minutes, then eat “out of hand,” as my grandmother used to say, or use in any recipe calling for chopped nuts.
SWEET AND SPICY WALNUTS
2 cups raw walnuts
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Mix sugar, cinnamon, salt and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl stir water with vanilla and add walnuts. Stir well to thoroughly moisten. Drain and transfer to sugar mixture, toss until well-coated and spread, in a single layer, on baking sheet. Place in oven on middle rack and bake 20 minutes or until lightly browned and walnuts smell fragrant. Remove and cool. Store in zippered bag or sealable container.