Elaine Revelle: Summertime peach cobbler and peach-blueberry crisp

If you want to shake up your cat(s), go away for a week or two.

After way too long since my last trip, I traveled north to Tina and Paul’s Rogue River Valley, Oregon, home.

We visited wineries, lunched with cousins, fished, antiqued, ate out, barbecued “in” and explored Crater Lake. I had a great time.

The drive was enjoyable, weather great and the visit terrific. I’m hopeful to go again before the end of the year; gotta’ make up for lost time.

Back to the cats.

I have two, including Gus, a Japanese bobtail who is more dog than cat. He wags his tail, “chirps" rather than meows, and loves his head and belly scratched. Kenzie, on the other hand, is an aristocratic Egyptian Mau. She is elegant, sophisticated and vocal. Making up for Gus’ lack of communication, she's loud and expects prompt action.

Both, however, are not your typical lap cats. They bestow affection on their terms.

However, things have changed. Shortly after my nearly two-week trip, I housesat for Wendy and Robert, and now it’s a different story!

These days, both Gus and Kenzie hardly let me out of their sight and I’m enjoying the attention.

When Wendy and Robert returned from their jaunt, a weeklong road trip that included some of California’s gold country, I greeted them with dinner.

My Irish neighbor shared her family’s peach crop, and from it I made dessert. It was delicious.

With summer passing us by and the fruit trees giving up their bounty, here’s a couple takes on how to turn that yield into tasty treats for a lazy summer meal.