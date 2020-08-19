Elaine Revelle: Summertime peach cobbler and peach-blueberry crisp

If you want to shake up your cat(s), go away for a week or two.
After way too long since my last trip, I traveled north to Tina and Paul’s Rogue River Valley, Oregon, home.
We visited wineries, lunched with cousins, fished, antiqued, ate out, barbecued “in” and explored Crater Lake. I had a great time.
The drive was enjoyable, weather great and the visit terrific. I’m hopeful to go again before the end of the year; gotta’ make up for lost time.
Back to the cats.
I have two, including Gus, a Japanese bobtail who is more dog than cat. He wags his tail, “chirps" rather than meows, and loves his head and belly scratched. Kenzie, on the other hand, is an aristocratic Egyptian Mau. She is elegant, sophisticated and vocal. Making up for Gus’ lack of communication, she's loud and expects prompt action.
Both, however, are not your typical lap cats. They bestow affection on their terms.
However, things have changed. Shortly after my nearly two-week trip, I housesat for Wendy and Robert, and now it’s a different story!
These days, both Gus and Kenzie hardly let me out of their sight and I’m enjoying the attention.
When Wendy and Robert returned from their jaunt, a weeklong road trip that included some of California’s gold country, I greeted them with dinner.
My Irish neighbor shared her family’s peach crop, and from it I made dessert. It was delicious.
With summer passing us by and the fruit trees giving up their bounty, here’s a couple takes on how to turn that yield into tasty treats for a lazy summer meal.
PEACH COBBLER
Peach filling:
5 to six large, fresh peaches, peeled and slices
1-1/4 cup sugar
topping:
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
pinch salt
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup turbinado sugar, optional
Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, for serving
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss peaches with sugar and scatter in 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Mix flour with baking powder and salt. Stir in butter and vanilla. Mix well and pour over peaches. Bake 30 minutes at 375 degrees, sprinkle evenly with turbinado sugar and bake another 10 to 15 minutes. To finish, place under broiler for a couple of minutes to brown sugar. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
PEACH-BLUEBERRY CRISP
Filling:
6 to 7 cups peaches, halved and cut into 1/2 inch slices
1-1/2 cups blueberries
1/4 cup sugar juice of half lemon
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cornstarch
Topping:
1 cup (packed) golden brown sugar
1 cup old fashioned oats
3/4 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup (one stick) chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine peaches and blueberries in a large bowl. Add sugar, lemon juice and cornstarch, tossing gently to combine. Set aside. Make topping by combining flour, brown sugar, oats and salt. Mix with a fork, breaking up any brown sugar clumps. Add butter and vanilla and stir until flour is fully incorporated. Using hands, bring mixture together to evenly distribute butter before forming crumbs. Sprinkle topping over fruit. (Crisp will be mostly covered with irregular crumbs.) Bake 45 to 50 minutes at 350 degrees, turn heat to 450 degrees for an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until top is brown and fruit is bubbling. Remove from oven to rack and cool slightly before serving. Serve while still warm with ice cream.
Crisp will keep refrigerated about a week, although crust may dry out. To reheat, place in microwave 2 minutes or in a low oven (350 degrees) for about 15 minutes. Watch carefully to avoid burning.
Note: Topping can be prepared one day ahead and kept chilled.
Dear Heloise: When I bake cookies, I like to chill the dough first. So after mixing the dough, I put the dough into a gallon freezer bag with a zip-lock closure.
PAIRINGS Local farmers markets are still bringing in an abundance of fresh tomatoes. I love heirloom tomatoes. An heirloom tomato is an open-pollinated (non-hybrid) heirloom cultivar of tomato, i.e. a variety that has been produced in cultivation by selective breeding.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
