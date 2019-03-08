If you don’t know what to have for dinner, make soup. If it’s cold outside, make soup. And, if it’s time to clean out the refrigerator, make soup.
One of my favorites is what we call “must-go” soup. That got started when my mother would clean the fridge and, saying this must go, that must go, she would pile up a stack of leftovers and soon thereafter we’d have a bubbling pot of soup on the stove.
Lately I’ve been tweaking her recipe and instead of the light, brothy soups of my youth, it’s creamier versions. This simple technique will turn any veggie from leftover to frozen to fresh into a luscious cream soup.
The secret to a creamy texture is to use potatoes for the base. Use any variety, from peeled russets to scrubbed and unpeeled new potatoes. Simply put in pot, cover with chicken or vegetable broth and cook until tender. If you don’t have broth, measure the water and add one teaspoon bouillon or granules for each cup.
As the potatoes cook, add any vegetable you have on hand. Leftovers, frozen or fresh, and cook until tender. This usually doesn’t take any longer than 20 to 30 minutes. When done, use a standard blender in small batches, or an immersion puree in pan to pulverize.
Return to heat, thin with milk, half-and-half or cream to desired consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
To serve, here’s my grandmother’s standard trick: Whether it’s chowder, tomato or other vegetable, she always placed a pat of butter in the serving bowl before adding the hot soup. Then topped it off with a quick grind of fresh black pepper.
By the way, for a vegetarian or vegan version, replace chicken stock with vegetable stock and use coconut milk instead of cream, milk or half-and-half.
The following recipe is a rough guide for four to five servings. Think of the quantities as an estimate. And remember, except for the potatoes and broth, it’s all optional.
QUICKIE SOUP
1 pound potatoes (3 medium or 6 small)
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
3 sprigs fresh parsley, chopped (always good)
half-and-half, cream or coconut milk
Peel, if necessary, and chop potatoes into halves or quarters. Place in pot and add broth to cover. Add garlic, if using, and bring to a boil. If using fresh vegetables, now’s the time to add them. If frozen or cooked leftovers, add during last 10 minutes of cooking. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until potatoes are fork-tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. To finish, add parsley if using, remove from heat and puree until smooth with an immersion or stand blender. Stir in milk, half-and-half, cream or coconut milk to taste. Adjust seasoning with more salt and pepper if necessary.
Some tasty variations: Cook as above, adding about two cups chopped cooked or raw carrots, add grated fresh ginger just before blending. Garnish with a swirl of sour cream or crème fraiche.
Roast some cauliflower by tossing florets with olive oil, salt and pepper and placing on sheet pan in a 425-degree oven until browned and tender, about 25 to 20 minutes. Reserve about 1/2 cup, chop fine, add rest of cauliflower to pot and blend. Serve topped with reserved cauliflower. For an added kick, stir curry powder to taste into hot soup before blending.
For a great broccoli cheese soup. Cook chopped broccoli until tender and add two tablespoons of your favorite cheese, grated, just before blending. Served topped with additional cheese.
The prospects are endless, from mushroom-topped with snipped chives, to spinach or asparagus — my personal favorite — soups.
And, if you are a potato soup fan, up the number of spuds, prepare as above and stir in a handful of chopped fresh dill prior to blending, top with a swirl of sour cream and some fresh ground black pepper. Amazing!