Elaine Revelle: Spice it up with mace

To shop for mace, first you must clarify that there’s no stalker or that you do not have a restraining order.

Next, you explain that it’s a spice used in cooking, not a personal weapon.

Across the board, the answer had been a solid “Nope, no mace.”

But I’m persistent. I will continue my quest and, hopefully, not only will I find it but it will be priced within my budget. According to the internet, a .9-ounce smidgen of McCormick mace is listed from $5.39 to $8.79 or $30 for 1/4 pound or 4 ounces.

Interestingly, mace didn’t make it into any list of most expensive spices. With saffron, vanilla and cardamom being the top three on most lists, mace falls short.

I love lists and food facts; consequently, my mace quest included checking out these spices and satisfied me on both points.

+2 Santa Ynez Valley Restaurants Weeks returns with takeout edition, Jan. 18 to 31 More than 22 restaurants and 20 wineries throughout the valley will participate in the 2021 Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks, and will create menus that will work for locals to enjoy at home, and come in a variety of price points.

My search was triggered by this week’s recipe. The co-winner of my annual Golden Spoon Award, Joy Chamberlain’s sourdough cinnamon buns, calls for mace. However, since I was mace-less, I used its relative, nutmeg, as a substitute.

Mace and nutmeg are more than relatives, they are basically fraternal twins. Mace is the red, lace-like covering of nutmeg.

Since I’m a self-admitted, clumsy cook, I operate under the premise that if I can make it, anyone can. My experience with Joy’s recipe illustrated that point to a T.

I decided to make them for our New Year’s morning treat. Although I read and reread the recipe, I managed to miss the part about starting the night before.

You mix the sourdough starter with evaporated milk and some of the flour and let it sit overnight. Oops! When I discovered that omission, I figured it would be a good idea to add some yeast to the mix, which I did.