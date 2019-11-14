Next Saturday marks a passage of sorts. Grandson Toby will reach double digits with his 10th birthday, and he’s excited.
Toby is a treasure — yes, I know, all proud grandmothers say the same thing — and a delight to be around. He has an answer for everything, and to be honest, they usually make sense.
Once in a while you can trip him up on one of his “normalcies,” prove to him that black is black and white is white, or some similar fact, and he’ll look you straight in the eye and in his most serious voice say, “Well, not in my world!” End of argument.
While he’s obviously a product of his parents — dark wavy hair like his father, deep navy blue eyes like both parents and eyelashes to die for — he’s smart like his dad, Robert, and has a kind soul like his mom, Wendy.
He reminds me of my father’s side of the family. Both my dad and his father were way up on the smart scale. Toby is quick-minded, retains facts like a "Jeopardy" contestant and has the curiosity of a cat. All traits I admire.
I’d love to share one of Toby’s favorite recipes, but who doesn’t know how to make mac and cheese from the blue box, or Top Ramen, any flavor?
Instead -- and thinking of my family -- this week it’s a long-time favorite: my great-grandmother’s moist, chewy and delicious oatmeal cookies.
Very different than most, this one takes two days. Combine cooking oil with oatmeal and sugars, let stand overnight, add remaining ingredients and bake the next day. These stay moist and are a great basic recipe.
So, happy birthday, Toby, enjoy the next decade and all to follow. He’s a treat to watch as he develops and matures, and I’m enjoying all the phases.
The family is spending his day at Universal Studios, and I’m planning to bake a batch of cookies to send along.
OLD FASHIONED OATMEAL COOKIES
4 cups old fashioned oatmeal
1 cup oil*
1 cup brown sugar
5 tablespoons white sugar
1 cup flour
You have free articles remaining.
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon soda
then add and mix well:
2 eggs, well beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons water
Mix oatmeal, salad oil and sugars, cover and let stand overnight. Next morning, sift flour with salt and soda and add to oat mixture. Beat eggs, add vanilla and water and stir into oatmeal/flour mixture. When blended, drop by teaspoons full onto greased cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Mixture may be crumbly, if so, spoon into tight piles before baking.
*I use light olive oil.
This can be used as a basic dough: Vary cookies by adding spices: 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves, 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice and one cup chopped nuts. Or, add nuts and one package of chocolate chips. Try adding coconut. In fact, you can add almost anything to the dough. Oatmeal complements so many flavors that experimenting can really be fun.
One of my successful tries was to add to the basic dough two medium-sized bananas, mashed, and one cup of chopped nuts. The results were moist, chewy and delicious.
Another great addition is fresh cranberries. During baking, they swell, burst and settle and add a tart/sweet moistness to the cookie.
When cookies are stored, all my cookbooks say the same thing: Store soft cookies in tightly-covered containers in a cool place, and if they dry out, add a piece of bread or apple to maintain moisture. Store crisp cookies in a container with a loose-fitting cover, also in a cool place, and if they soften re-crisp in a slow oven for about five minutes. This also works on crackers. Do not store soft and crisp cookies together.
It was a balmy fall day, the bride beautiful, the groom handsome.
This recipe for caramel popcorn is a perfect Halloween party treat. Make enough of it and you could may caramel popcorn balls, add salted nuts, pretzels or even M&Ms for another variation. Or, if you are not into sweets there is also a recipe for vinegar taffy.
I’m in the middle of an extraordinary birthday week. Not only have I achieved an age I never believed I’d see, this week has been filled with multiple celebrations. The best way to live longer? Eat more vegetables! So, here is a great recipe for a roasted vegetable salad that will help you live healthier.