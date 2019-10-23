For the record, I love hearing from readers. Whether it be pointing out an omission or confusing directions or a recipe request. All are welcome because it says someone out there is paying attention.
Case in point, former Valley resident Trish Olness wrote after Danish Days and pointed out that I didn’t, as I have many times in the past, share an aebleskive recipe. Oops. Didn’t think anyone would mind.
I quickly sent off my two favorite versions with a request for a recipe from her. Luckily Trish was just the right person to ask.
She lived in the Valley from 1986 to 1995 and owned and operated Casey’s, a deli-pub by Nielsen’s.
“I had a daily sandwich and homemade soup special and catered mainly to the equestrian, construction, ranching, office workers and anyone looking for a quick lunch, with friends or cool beverage and appetizers after work,” she explained.
Now divorced, Trish makes her home in Chandler, Arizona. The mother of three and grandmother of four.
“I still work as a seamstress here in Chandler. I work out of my home and keep very busy. I gave up catering as it became too much to work from home and didn’t want to rent a commercial kitchen for each even,” she said.
She is close to her 98-year-old, self-sufficient mother.
“My mother lives alone,” she said. “She is still active, does her own cooking and taking care of herself, plays cards once a week, goes to a casino with friends once a week. I take her grocery shopping and to the beauty shop on Saturday, and then church and breakfast every Sunday before she watches all the sporting events.”
Whew! Sounds like they are both busy ladies with active lives.
She admits to missing her Valley friends and tries to visit often.
“Dutch Wilson was a favorite and we would go for breakfast at Arnie’s for aebleskiver and bacon,” she said.
I was in luck with Trish, she sent me two recipes, which I promptly tried. Both are winners and the timing is right. A delicious, easy party dip and some homemade fudge with a twist. A big thanks to Trish for the recipes and update.
First here’s a dip that bites back.
SHOE PEG CORN JALAPEÑO DIP
1 can or 2 cups shoe peg corn
8 ounces package cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1 4 ounce can diced jalapeños
Mix all ingredients, pour in baking dish and bake in 350-degree oven for 20 minutes. Serve warm with club crackers.
NOTE: Shoe peg corn is corn off the cob and usually white. I had Niblets in my cupboard and it worked fine.
The fudge calls for powdered gelatin, it’s easy and quick. Just like the above dip, all ingredients are pantry staples, no need for a trip to the market to make either of these.
FUDGE ALA OLNESS
1 package Knox gelatin
3 cups sugar.
1 cup whole milk
1/2 cup corn syrup
3 squares unsweetened baking chocolate
1-1/4 cup butter, divided
2 teaspoons vanilla
Mix gelatin and sugar in large sauce pan. Add milk, corn syrup, chocolate and one cup butter. Cook over medium-high heat until small ball forms when dropped into ice water, 238 to 240 degrees. While candy is cooking, place remaining butter and vanilla in large bowl. When fudge has reached soft ball stage, add to butter and vanilla. Let stand five to seven minutes. Meanwhile butter a glass 9x13-inch glass baking dish. With metal spoon stir to blend with butter and vanilla. When fudge starts to lose its gloss spread in buttered dish. Cut into squares when set.