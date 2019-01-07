Here we are, almost two weeks into the new year, and so far I’ve been cold. No, make that freezing!
I’ve decided this year’s resolution will be to play with my rain stick more often. So, if it’s raining now you can thank/blame me. And, if it doesn’t warm up, let’s have a snowball fight.
No surprise that at the new year I like to revisit past Golden Spoons, and 2019 will not be an exception. When the weather turns chilly, I automatically turn on my oven and my thoughts to baking. Thus, it’s a short step to gleaning a couple of terrific cakes from my files.
In 2009 the award went to an incredible chocolate cake I picked up on a trip to Hawaii. My first trip to the fabled isles and I loved every minute. Logically, you’d expect me to come home with a tropical concoction, but not that time. Went with a group of friends, we rented a house on Hanalei Bay — “South Pacific” was filmed there — and instead of pineapple chicken I got the recipe for a Seattle legend, Andy McCone’s killer chocolate stout cake.
Two years later my friend Greta Morss issued a challenge and sent me an Etna, California, resident’s recipe. Another stellar cake, and in 2011 it too entered my Spoon Hall of Fame.
Both great, worth the time and effort, give one of these a whirl the next time you need an incredible cake for a special occasion.
CHOCOLATE STOUT CAKE
2 cups stout (such as Guinness)
2 cups (four sticks) unsalted butter
1-1/2 cups unsweetened cocoa powder (preferably Dutch process)
4 cups flour
4 cups sugar
1 tablespoon baking soda
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
4 large eggs
1-1/3 cups sour cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter three 8-inch-round, 2-inch-deep cake pans, line with parchment paper and butter paper. Using a heavy saucepan, melt butter in stout over medium heat. Add cocoa powder and whisk until smooth. Cool slightly. Mix flour, sugar, baking soda and salt together in a large bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat eggs and sour cream in another large bowl. Add chocolate mixture to egg mixture and beat enough to combine. Add dry ingredients and beat briefly on slow speed. Using rubber spatula, fold batter until completely combined. Divide batter equally among prepared pans and bake until tester inserted into center of cakes comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Transfer to rack, cool 10 minutes, then turn cakes out and cool completely. Frost with following icing, a must.
ICING
2 cups whipping cream
1 pound bittersweet or semisweet (not unsweetened) chocolate, chopped
Fleur de sel, optional
Bring cream to simmer in heavy medium saucepan. Remove from heat, add chocolate and whisk until melted and smooth. Refrigerate until spreadable, stirring frequently, about two hours. Frost, dividing icing evenly between layers. Lightly sprinkle top with Fleur de sel — French sea salt — if using. Serves 12.
SHELLY BLACK’S YUMMY CAKE
2 eggs
2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 20 ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained
2 cups flour
1/2 cups chopped walnuts.
Cream eggs with sugar and add vanilla. Sift salt, soda and flour together and all alternately with pineapple. Fold in nuts. Spoon into three greased and floured 8-inch pans and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until cake springs back when pressed in center. Cool and frost with following.
CREAM CHEESE FROSTING
1 eight ounce package cream cheese, room temperature
1 cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1-3/4 cups powdered sugar
1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts
Mix cream cheese with butter until smooth. Add vanilla and powdered sugar. Frost cooled cake and decorate with chopped walnuts.