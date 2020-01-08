Elaine Revelle: Reliving, enjoying a couple of favorites

Last year was a banner year for new and interesting recipes.
In addition to Heidi’s luscious lemon cake, I found my new favorite cookie, snickerdoodle sablés and SIL — son in law — Robert’s Spam-fired rice are both worthy of honorable status. Robert credits his sister Robin for the recipe.
“She made this to stretch the food budget,” he said. “A super-tasty, easy meal that most kids enjoy. And, it’s a kitchen-sink kind of dish. Whatever veggies are the fridge can be used, from bok Choy to bean sprouts.”
His recipe is more of a basic list. A few essentials, some quantities but mostly it’s the Spam and the moment that makes the meal. All you need is some rice and Spam, some soy and fish sauce for an Asian flair, and anything you can find in the refrigerator. The only constants, Robert says, are rice, eggs and, of course, Spam.
PEARIGEN SPAM FRIED RICE
sesame oil
celery, diced
carrots, diced
minced garlic, to taste
green onions or regular onions, cut up
4 cups white rice, cooked
4 eggs
1 can Spam, diced
soy sauce, to taste
fish sauce, to taste
Add sesame oil to your favorite pan. Heat over high heat. Add whatever ingredients take the longest to cook first. Season to taste with soy and fish sauce. Finish with the Spam. When veggies are at their desired doneness add rice and scrambled eggs and heat through.
NOTE: Use veggies in quantities you have on hand. The above are just suggestions. Robert says to scramble eggs in a separate pan before adding to stir fry, keeps finished dish from becoming gummy.
For my pick, it’s cookies. In fact, I should belong to cookies anonymous. I’m a homemade cookie addict. Love ‘em!
However, these are over the top. Try them soon.
SNICKERDOODLE SABLÉS
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup unsalted butter, softened*
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt (see note below)
2 large egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla (also in note)
2 cups flour
Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon and set aside. Using a stand mixer fitted with paddle, mix butter until creamy. Add powdered sugar, salt and 1/3-cup cinnamon/sugar mixture. Beat until smooth, about one minute, scraping sides of bowl as necessary. Add one egg yolk and vanilla, beat for one minute more. With mixer on low, gradually add flour and beat until just combined, don’t over beat once flour has been added. Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface and knead just until it comes together. Divide dough in half, shape each half into 7-inch-long logs, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least four hours or up to two days. To bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment, which helps immensely with cleanup. Whisk second egg yolk until smooth, unwrap cookie rolls and slice into 1/2-inch rounds. Brush one side and dip into reserved cinnamon/sugar mixture. Place on baking sheets, 2 inches apart and bake 18 to 22 minutes or until golden. Cool five minutes, move to wire rack to cool completely. Makes about three dozen. Store in airtight container.
I forgot to soften, used a TV tip and my box grater to do the trick. Worked great.
NOTE: Besides adding more vanilla to dough, here are my tweak — after putting cinnamon/sugar mixture into dough I added 1/8-teaspoon salt and about 1/4-teaspoon vanilla into egg yolk before brushing onto dough. Also, this dough can be frozen for up to three months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator, slice and cook as above. Delicious!
Last week, Lisa Andre, the Valley News’ Lifestyle editor, sent me some information on Morro Bay oysters, including several recipes.
