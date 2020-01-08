Elaine Revelle: Reliving, enjoying a couple of favorites

Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon and set aside. Using a stand mixer fitted with paddle, mix butter until creamy. Add powdered sugar, salt and 1/3-cup cinnamon/sugar mixture. Beat until smooth, about one minute, scraping sides of bowl as necessary. Add one egg yolk and vanilla, beat for one minute more. With mixer on low, gradually add flour and beat until just combined, don’t over beat once flour has been added. Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface and knead just until it comes together. Divide dough in half, shape each half into 7-inch-long logs, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least four hours or up to two days. To bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment, which helps immensely with cleanup. Whisk second egg yolk until smooth, unwrap cookie rolls and slice into 1/2-inch rounds. Brush one side and dip into reserved cinnamon/sugar mixture. Place on baking sheets, 2 inches apart and bake 18 to 22 minutes or until golden. Cool five minutes, move to wire rack to cool completely. Makes about three dozen. Store in airtight container.