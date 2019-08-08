We all know, as my Revelle grandmother said, beans repeat. This week I’m taking a spin on those words and repeating some worthy beans.
Last week’s reference to the San Luis Obispo Cannon Corp. fund-raising barbecue included my meet up with some extraordinary beans and I decided to track down the recipe.
But first, a little more about Cannon’s project. It all started in November 2010 when a few of the engineering firm’s employees were discussing the need for water wells in developing countries. By the end of that year, Cannon had raised over $10,000 through donations, enough to fund construction for two wells in Ethiopia.
Since then, Cannon’s campaign, which they dubbed “Well Worth It,” has raised over $115,000, built more than 24 wells and funded at least one well rig.
Partnering with charity, water to raise awareness and funds for clean, safe water projects around the world, Cannon holds an annual barbecue and that’s where the beans come in.
Over the years I’ve eaten a lot of beans at a lot of barbecues. Always tasty, hearty and welcome, a true Central Coast barbecue isn’t traditional until the beans come out.
I consider myself somewhat of a bean aficionado, and while I’m never disappointed in our local legumes, the beans on Cannon’s menu were exceptional.
Creamy — pintos, of course — spicy — a necessity — and flavorful, these were full of tender strands of succulent meat that melted in your mouth. With the first bite I achieved a level of bean bliss that bordered on Nirvana.
I burdened son-in-law Robert with the task of finding me a connection to the recipe. Robert works for Cannon and helped with the fund-raiser. All told some 450 tri-tips were sold, along with salad, toasted French bread and, of course, those beans.
Turns out that for the past five years Popolo’s Catering, also in San Luis Obispo, has prepared the beans, which this year amounted to 125 gallons. Wow!
Via email and phone calls I tracked down Leon Castillo, Popolo’s owner, and he shared his recipe:
“Some of this, a little of that, cook, mix and taste, then tweak the seasonings until they’re just right.”
Leon gets his whole crew in on the taste adjustments and they got it, they were just right.
“It’s not like baking,” he said. “That has to be exact, with the rest of the meal it’s cook, taste, adjust until you’re satisfied.”
Obviously, Leon’s found what works. In October he’ll celebrate 15 years running his catering business, an outgrowth of Popolo’s Rotisserie Café, and enjoys following his life-long passion for preparing dishes tailored to our Central Coast taste buds.
“Basic foods,” he said, adding they’re “worth their weight in gold.”
With some 450 catering jobs per year, Popolo’s has catered events from Santa Barbara to Carmel, and his bean recipe is more of a formula than a formal one. They use their signature tri-tips as a base.
“It’s the red oak taste,” he swears. “They pick up the tri-tip’s smoky flavor.”
To prepare the meat, Leon uses any available cooked tri-tip, the trimmings and any residual juices.
“Put it all in a crockpot with about one inch water, for six to seven hours. When tender, shred and stir meat and juices into beans.”
Here’s Leon's rough recipe for the pintos.
BASIC BEANS
2 pounds pintos
1 cup new Mexican chili powder
salt and pepper to taste
1 link beef chorizo
water to cover
Place all ingredients in large stewing pot and cook on low temperature for four hours. Combine with shredded meat, thicken if necessary. To thicken, either use cornstarch, leftover refried beans, if available, or remove at least one cup beans, drain and mash to a paste, then stir into pot.