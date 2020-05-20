Elaine Revelle: Putting strawberries to ultimate use

Wash strawberries and hull. Slice into large bowl and add sugar. Mix well and refrigerate one or two hours. To make shortcakes, heat oven to 450 degrees. Put butter in a 9-inch square baking dish and place on center rack. Watch carefully, remove when butter is melted, don’t brown. In medium bowl, mix Bisquick with sugar. Make a well in center and add milk. Lightly toss ingredients until soft dough forms. Turn dough onto lightly floured — with Bisquick — surface and knead until combined, about 10 times. Pat to 1/2-inch thickness and cut into eight rounds using biscuit cutter or glass dipped in flour. To bake, dip one round in melted butter and place, buttered side up, in baking pan. Repeat with second round and place on top of first, buttered side up. Continue dipping and placing to make four stacks of two. Sprinkle lightly with sugar, optional, and bake eight to 10 minutes or until golden. To serve, whip cream with sugar and vanilla, separate still warm — not hot — biscuits into two pieces, set top aside and place bottom in serving dish. Top generously with berries, cover with reserved half, add whipped cream and garnish with one or two berry slices. Makes four, recipe doubles easily.