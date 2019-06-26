It’s been hot and it’s gonna get hotter, so with Fourth of July just one week away, I’m taking the easy way out.
This week I’m sharing my two most often-requested for repeats, pepper steak and fried rice. Both recipes are family favorites, both date from the 1950s, and it’s true, the good stuff never goes out of style.
First, the steak. While you can serve it with your favorite chili beans, the rice is a great accompaniment.
By the way, the cut is important. Be sure it’s top round and at least 2- to 3-inches thick. You might have to order it ahead from your favorite butcher.
PEPPER STEAK
top round steak, cut 2- to 3-inches thick (approximately 3 pounds)
unseasoned meat tenderizer
1-1/2 tablespoons dried minced onions
1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced fine
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried marjoram
1 crushed bay leaf
1/4 cup wine vinegar
juice of 1/2 lemon
1/3 cup olive oil
1/4 (or more) cup burgundy wine
1/2 to 3/4 cup cracked* black peppercorns
Moisten meat, pierce all over with a sharp-tined fork and sprinkle both sides with a liberal amount of meat tenderizer. Place in shallow dish and add remaining ingredients, except peppercorns. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate for at least six hours, turning occasionally. Unless it’s super hot, marinate meat at room temperature, not in refrigerator. When barbecue is ready, cover steak with cracked fresh peppercorns. Sprinkle one side of meat with pepper and, using a large spoon, press firmly into meat. Place steak, peppered side down, on grill and repeat on uncoated side, less messy this way. Cook 15 minutes on each side. When done, tent steak loosely with foil and rest for 15 minutes. Slice meat across the grain and serve on large platter. Serves six easily.
*Pepper should be cracked, not ground.
Use any or all the veggies below. Recipe can be tailored to personal taste.
FRIED RICE
1 cup rice
1 tablespoon cooking oil
2 cups water (1/4 cup, at least, soy sauce)
2 chicken bouillon cubes*
cooking oil
1-1/2 cup chopped celery
1/4 carrot, sliced thin
1 medium-sized onion, sliced thin
1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4-pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/2-pound Chinese pea pods, washed and drained well
1-1/2 cup chopped green onions
chopped cilantro for garnish
Use a large skillet with a tight-fitting lid and brown rice in 1 tablespoon oil. Stir continuously and rice will brown evenly. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Combine 1-3/4 cups boiling water with soy sauce and add bouillon cubes, stirring to dissolve. Add liquid to rice and bring to a boil, cover, turn heat to lowest setting and let cook for about 20 minutes. For best results, do not remove cover until the 20 minutes are up and then test for doneness. While rice is cooking, start vegetables. Use butter or olive oil and starting with celery, since it takes the longest to cook, sauté briefly, remove from pan and continue cooking and removing remaining veggies until just tender. When rice is done, fluff with fork and stir in sautéed veggies, top with green onions and cilantro and put lid back on pan until ready to serve. The hot rice steams raw onions but keeps them crisp.
For further dressing up, you can put raw mushrooms, sliced thin, on hot rice with onions. Even bits of ham, pork, chicken, etc., can be mixed with vegetables. And, for a Chinese restaurant touch, beat one egg thoroughly and drizzle over top of hot rice. As it cooks, in threads, stir to break egg up into pieces. Then add vegetables, top with green onions and pass the soy sauce.
*In place of water and bouillon cubes, use a rich homemade chicken stock if available.
Tomorrow is Flag Day, last week we honored our WWII veterans as we remembered D-Day, Fourth of July looms and summer is hot on our heels. So, when’s a better time for a patriotic, warm-weather dessert? There isn’t one. How does strawberry shortcake sound? The iconic American concoction that comes with a giant serving of nostalgia. Who doesn’t have a memory of summer and shortcake?
