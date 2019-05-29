Like Topsy, it grew!
It all started with last week’s peanut butter cookies. I took some to work, outwardly to share but really to keep me from binging.
My Book Loft co-worker Heidi Honeyman emailed me a delightful note describing her reaction. After asking me to read “all the way through” she went on, “I have to say that when you first told me you’d brought peanut butter cookies I was not really thrilled. In current parlance, my first thought was ‘meh.’ I tried to be polite,” she confessed, adding that “I was never a fan of peanut butter cookies.”
OK, I know they’re not for everyone. But I continued reading and found she had a, in her words, “change of heart.” She explained it thus:
“I am always a good sport. So, I ate one! And I am glad! OMG. My mind was totally changed. These cookies are delightful.”
After admitting she ate several, she added that since June 12 is National Peanut Butter Cookie day, I could use her as a testimonial. In advance, I’m doing so.
This was only the beginning. Her note triggered a discussion of various foodie conceptions. I shared that I had a friend who felt peanut butter cookies were only edible when cross-hatched, and she added that her family thinks meat loaf isn’t really meat loaf unless it is topped with a “squiggle” of ketchup.
When our conversation led to family food favorites in general, she mentioned her food blog, which she started as a way of sharing recipes with son Matt, now living on the east coast.
Wait, “food blog”? How creative. I shouldn’t have been surprised, Heidi is the talent behind the Book Loft’s interesting and attractive window displays. Give her a topic and she will bring it to life.
Back to the blog. Heidi not only sent me the link, she’s given me permission to pass it along via the Spoon. Log on and be prepared, it’s a tasty compilation of family recipes with appetizing photos. I’ve already downloaded a couple I plan to try soon, so be prepared for more about and from Heidi.
Following our discussion on the peanut butter cookies and the cross-hatching, I looked up a little history. Word is that adding peanut butter makes a dense dough and the pressing, ridges and resultant flattening help them bake more evenly. Who knew it was that simple.
Now, without further ado, here’s Heidi’s meat loaf, and who can’t use another take on this homey dish. Also, this comes with full endorsement. As she posted with the recipe: “My son recently told me he loves my meat loaf more than any other meat loaf in the world. Awww.”
But to truly appreciate it, you’ve got to see the picture and her reminder — “The most important tip: Do not forget to put the ketchup squiggles on top!”
By the way here’s the link https://stmcooking.blogspot.com/ and the recipe as it appears.
MOM’S MEAT LOAF
2 pounds hamburger
2 eggs
1/2 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup grated carrot
2/3 cup breadcrumbs
All measurements are approximate. You can mix by hand or in a stand mixer. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix hamburger and wet ingredients together. Add spices and carrot and mix. Add breadcrumbs some at a time and mix until mixture is no longer goopy. Form into a loaf in a baking pan. Squirt squiggles of ketchup on the top. Bake for about an hour. Slice and serve with more ketchup.
It's easy to cut proportions in half to make a smaller loaf. Shorten baking time a little.
If you don’t know what to have for dinner, make soup. If it’s cold outside, make soup. And, if it’s time to clean out the refrigerator, make soup.
If you think oatmeal comes in a packet, think again.