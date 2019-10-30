It was a balmy fall day, the bride beautiful, the groom handsome.
Twenty years ago yesterday my youngest daughter, Wendy Harrison, married Robert Pearigen, and I salute them on their anniversary.
They were married in the courtyard of the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society, feted by family and friends who feasted and toasted.
The venue was perfect. Prior to the ceremony, and while the space was transformed from church to dining room, guests toured the museum and soaked up local history. It was fun for members of my family whose history is here in the Valley and impressive to all.
The food was delicious. Guests enjoyed home-brewed beer and local wines. The weather cooperated, the toasts were genuine, good wishes abounded and it was a great start to what has turned out to be a successful marriage.
Although 20 years sounds like a long time, it has been a swift ride. They made their home in the Bay area, worked hard and bought their first house in a small town called Oakley. Both were products of small towns and Oakley suited them, at least for several years.
My first grandchild, Tabitha, was born in 2005, with Toby arriving four years later. In 2014, they made the big move. They’re here now, the kids are attending the same schools — Solvang Elementary and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School — as did their mother, and I’m in grandmother heaven.
These days, 20 years of wedded bliss is to be celebrated and the couple applauded. Robert, still the small-town guy at heart, is right at home here. He’s a good husband and a great dad. Wendy is a busy mom and involved in the kids’ lives and activities.
And of course, Tabby and Toby are the cutest, smartest kids ever. Not that I’m biased.
I love them all and proud to have wished them many more happy years when we celebrated last night.
And, I can’t think of a better way to salute them than to share one of Wendy’s favorites, Robert’s delicious chicken curry.
Robert admits he took a fairly standard recipe and personalized it. He increased the amount of curry, added the cream — “gives it a nice color,” he said — and otherwise tweaked the recipe to his and Wendy’s tastes.
“It’s my ‘make-up’ dish,” he added. “She’ll forgive most anything if I fix chicken curry.”
That must be one secret to a happy marriage. Come up with your own make-up dish and you’ll live happily ever after. In the meantime, try Robert’s dish. It’s a peacekeeper for sure.
ROBERT’S CHICKEN CURRY
1 or 2 tablespoons olive oil
3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed*
1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion, chopped
1 red or green bell pepper
2 cups chicken broth
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
5 teaspoons curry powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 handsful frozen peas and carrots
cream
flour
salt to taste
Heat olive oil using a large frying pan. Add cubed chicken, stir to coat evenly with oil and cook until chicken is done. Add garlic and onions and continue cooking and stirring. Seed bell pepper and cut into bite-sized chunks. Add to chicken mixture. Stir in chicken broth, then add ginger, mustard, curry powder and pepper. Turn heat down and let simmer for about one hour. Just prior to serving, add frozen peas and carrots, stir in enough cream to make a sauce and thicken to desired consistency with the flour. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed with additional salt. Serve over steamed white rice or couscous, and pass the naan.
*If you are looking for a leftover Thanksgiving dish, try this one. Substitute two or three cups of cut-up turkey and skip the chicken cooking step.
