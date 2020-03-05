Elaine Revelle: Make two soups, call me in the morning

To spring or not to spring.
Here we are, again, the time of the year when social media, news reports, curmudgeons, etc., are full of the prospect of dreadful daylight saving’s one-hour time change.
They seem to regard it an inconvenience or personal affront as well as a disruption to life as we know it.
My reaction? Who cares. We’ve had DST as far back as I can remember. However, its observance has been somewhat sporadic.
The first time we moved our clocks ahead, as far as I could find, was March 30, 1919. It ended that year on Oct. 27. While observed the next year, DST skipped two decades and didn’t raise its controversial head until 1942 when it ran until September 1945. Los Angeles in 1943 claimed DST was to benefit those working during WWII and add a little daylight to their long days.
This on-again, off-again time travel was reinstated in 1948, skipped 1949 but has been a constant in our lives since 1950.
There was an exception. Sometime during the 1970s the powers that be came up with double daylight savings time. Thank goodness it only lasted one year. My girls had a one-mile walk to the school bus and during that year they headed out in the dark. Not at sunrise, but in complete darkness.
It did lighten up as the weeks, months went by, but to go from early March to late April in total or near darkness was a bit scary. Still in Solvang Elementary School they were little more than toddlers and living in an area without sidewalks was too much for this mom.
Initiated mainly to combat the energy crisis, double-DST was a joke. I ended up solving the danger of my girls walking in the dark by revving up the family gas guzzler — it was the ‘70s and I was driving a ‘50s-model car — thereby using more gas than usual as I drove them the one mile to meet their bus.
With the one exception of the ill-fated, one-time-only double-daylight savings, we’ve sprung ahead every year since 1970.
And, like clockwork, every year the argument about why rears its predictable head. Whatever side you fall on, don’t forget to spring ahead this Sunday at 2 a.m.
I like the longer evenings during the summer and then when the seasons change, I welcome the warmth of lighted windows and reflected firelight in the early evenings.
My solution to the time change is soup, and simple ones at that. I love taking leftover veggies and turning them into silky, delicious cream soups. From carrots to broccoli to asparagus, it’s all good. You can even use frozen veggies. Simple, basic and easy. Here’s what you do:
Figure about 1-1/2 times the volume water/broth to vegetables. In other words, if you have four cups chopped veggies, use six cups liquid. Bring to a boil, add chopped vegetables, one can cream-of-anything condensed soup, puree with an immersion or stand blender, return to pot, add cream to taste, heat to hot and serve, 20 minutes tops.
To be fancy, I like to chop the tender ends of asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, etc., to add just before serving.
For extra flavor, you can roast cauliflower to almost burned for a delicious, unexpected sweetness that complements the finished soup. Same with broccoli, but I think roasted cauliflower is hard to beat.
To serve, I rely on my grandmother’s favorite trick. Any creamed soup from chowder on, she would put a pat of butter in the bowl, ladle in the soup and top all with a sprinkling of freshly-ground black pepper.
Add a crusty loaf of French bread and, trust me, you’ll be in soup heaven — and I guarantee you will forget all about troubles and woes connected with changing your clock.
Long-time Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com