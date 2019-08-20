Last week, Lisa Andre, the Valley News’ Lifestyle editor, sent me some information on Morro Bay oysters, including several recipes.
I was in heaven. I love oysters. From raw to roasted, their briny burst of flavor is unlike any other.
Lisa’s missive, while supercharging my salivary glands, brought with it a solid remembrance of the Valley’s past, and my mind began to wander.
Do you remember Bill and Doree Webb? I met them when Bill was headmaster at Dunn School during the early 1970s.
Active in the community and county, Bill and Doree were interesting and likable. Way ahead of their time, the Webbs’ interest in the environment began in the 1960s. Often involved in local environmental controversies, the Webbs hit the pages of the Valley News with regularity. Bill was not only vocal about his concerns, he and his outspoken wife were willing to be proactive.
In the mid-1970s he retired from Dunn, they moved north to Washington, bought a former summer camp near Friday Harbor and turned it into an oyster farm.
Maybe not too giant of a leap, Bill went from shepherding boys — Dunn wasn’t coed in those days — to shucking oysters, a parallel there. One can find a pearl in rough exteriors.
The farm became their pearl and the Westcott Bay Sea Farms was soon producing gourmet oysters sought and sold as delicacies by restaurants nationwide and to European markets.
Bill also looked the part. Often described as a “crusty, white-bearded biology teacher,” he was as rugged as Doree was elegant. They were a couple in tune, and I enjoyed their company on many occasions.
I’ve lost touch with the Webbs, but whenever oysters cross my palate they come to mind. I’ve never checked the provenance of oysters I’ve eaten and now wonder if any have been from their farm in the San Juan Islands.
After Googling and a couple of phone calls, I learned that, while still in operation, the farm now raises mussels and clams in addition to the famous oysters. I learned that Doree passed in 1992 but haven’t been able to find anything current on Bill, and if he’s still connected to the farm.
As you can see, I quickly got off the path from Morro Bay oysters, taking a trip down memory lane and haven’t tried any recipes Lisa sent. With apologies, I promise to do so soon.
In the meantime, here’s one of my favorites, a long-time friend’s take on the legendary New Orleans creation, oysters Rockefeller.
OYSTERS SEGAR (for two)
7 or 8 fresh oysters
frozen spinach, thawed and drained
lemon juice
salt to taste
sour cream
freshly grated parmesan cheese
paprika
Shuck oysters — directions to follow — and drain. Pre-heat oven to broil, which is very important. Return oysters to bottom shells and arrange in a heat-proof baking dish*. Squeeze a small amount of lemon juice onto each, top with teaspoon of spinach, more lemon, salt to taste, one teaspoon sour cream, small amount of parmesan and dust with paprika. Place under broiler, close to flame and broil for three minutes. Serve immediately.
It is important that the oven be pre-heated. Oysters are best if cooked quickly. Also, if you have a water-conditioning system, place a 1/2-inch layer of softener salt in baking pan before adding oysters to keep them from tipping over.
*I use rock salt from my water softener as a stabilizer. Place about one inch in baking pan, so oysters will nest and not tip over.
To shuck fresh oysters, place in sink of cold water and scrub shells well. Insert oyster knife at hinge and work back and forth until the shell beginning to open. Run blade around shell and under oyster to separate.
One of my generous neighbors, Lyn Hesford, shared the bounty from her blackberry bushes and gave me a recipe to try as an added extra.
To err is human, to forgive is divine. However, if you get a recipe from the experience, it’s delicious. Case in point: A couple years ago Orcutt reader Karen Munch spotted an omission in the Spoon and dropped me a line, and a tasty recipe.
Today marks a major milestone. My granddaughter Tabitha Pearigen will join students throughout the Valley and leave the past nine years in a m…