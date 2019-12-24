Elaine Revelle: Living Danish, going Deep South

This Christmas season has been full of tradition and I’ve enjoyed it all. From parties to programs and my girls’ birthdays, the days have been busy.

If 2019 has had a theme, for me it’s been Danish. From the Rebild National Park Society Christmas party to last week’s Danish Sisterhood annual celebration, it’s been enjoyable.

In addition to the delicious dinner that began with risengrød followed by roast pork, frikadeller, mashed potatoes, gravy and red cabbage, the evening was great. As always, we wrapped up by dancing around the Christmas tree while singing familiar and beloved carols.

With my focus on traditions, you’ll have to forgive me for revisiting one of my favorites.

Growing up, my family’s traditions included tamales on Christmas Eve and black-eyed peas a must on New Year’s Day.

Although black-eyed peas for good luck on New Year’s Day is a southern tradition, it was one my dyed-in-the-wool, four-generation California family would not fail to observe. We didn’t dare.

Elaine Revelle: Holiday season is all about the cookies I have a new favorite cookie. It’s a perfect marriage of shortbread and snickerdoodles, “snickerdoodle sablés,” and that says it all. Sablé is French for sand. Crumbly, lightly sweet and oh, so easy, this recipe is right up my alley.