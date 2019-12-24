Elaine Revelle: Living Danish, going Deep South

This Christmas season has been full of tradition and I’ve enjoyed it all. From parties to programs and my girls’ birthdays, the days have been busy.
If 2019 has had a theme, for me it’s been Danish. From the Rebild National Park Society Christmas party to last week’s Danish Sisterhood annual celebration, it’s been enjoyable.
In addition to the delicious dinner that began with risengrød followed by roast pork, frikadeller, mashed potatoes, gravy and red cabbage, the evening was great. As always, we wrapped up by dancing around the Christmas tree while singing familiar and beloved carols.
With my focus on traditions, you’ll have to forgive me for revisiting one of my favorites.
Growing up, my family’s traditions included tamales on Christmas Eve and black-eyed peas a must on New Year’s Day.
Although black-eyed peas for good luck on New Year’s Day is a southern tradition, it was one my dyed-in-the-wool, four-generation California family would not fail to observe. We didn’t dare.
I have a new favorite cookie.
It’s a perfect marriage of shortbread and snickerdoodles, “snickerdoodle sablés,” and that says it all. Sablé is French for sand. Crumbly, lightly sweet and oh, so easy, this recipe is right up my alley.
Not sure how they became a symbol of luck but as one story goes: When Gen. William T. Sherman’s Union Army marched to the sea, they pillaged Confederate food. Peas and salted pork were left untouched because of the belief they were animal food and not fit for human consumption.
Southerners considered themselves lucky to be left with some supplies to help them survive, and black-eyed peas evolved into a representation of good luck.
So, with what is becoming traditional with me, here are a couple of my favorite ways with black-eyed peas.
For a simple dish, the standard recipe is one I often make with medisterpølse, my way of adding a little Danish luck for extra measure.
If stewed peas or beans are not favored in your household, try spicing up your New Year’s football and Rose parade parties with a little Mississippi caviar. A delicious dip made with, you guessed it, black-eyed peas. It’s an easy, quick and tasty way to spread the luck.
Happy 2020, it’s just around the corner!
BLACK-EYED PEAS
1/2 pound bacon, ham scraps or salt pork, diced
1 onion, cut up
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups dried black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
3 quarts water
3 tablespoons Knorr caldo con sabor de pollo
one small dried red pepper, optional
salt and pepper to taste
Using a large kettle or pot, fry diced meat until nicely browned, add onion and cook until translucent, stir in garlic and cook for a couple of minutes. Be careful it doesn’t burn. Add black-eyed peas, water and Knorr seasoning, bring to a boil, add chili if using, cover and turn heat down to simmer. Cook one hour or until tender. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve with fresh-baked corn bread or slices of crusty French bread and lots of butter.
MISSISSIPPI CAVIAR
4 cups cooked black eyed peas (or two 16 ounce cans)
1 or 2 tomatoes, diced
1 avocado, diced
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced finely
2 jalapeños, seeded and minced finely
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/3 cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup fresh squeezed lime juice
2/3 cup olive oil
dash Tabasco, optional
salt
pepper
1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped
tortilla chips
Drain black-eyed peas, discard juice and place peas in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, avocado and onion. Toss garlic with jalapeños and add to mixture in bowl. Add cumin, oregano and parsley and stir mixture gently until blended. Dress with vinegar, lime juice and olive oil. If you want it a little hotter, add Tabasco to taste. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Stir, cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or up to overnight. Just before serving, add cilantro. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips.
Glædelig Jul og Godt Nytar to you all. And, for my new-world friends, I translate the above — Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. I guarantee you that if you have Danish friends, your Christmas will be brighter and bigger.
