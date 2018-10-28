From pumpkin to squash, it’s more a baby step than a leap.
Thinking of pumpkins and how to cook them dredged up one of my favorite recipes. Since pumpkins are technically squash, that makes butternut a close relative, and butternut squash makes one of the best soups around.
I originally got this recipe in the 1970s from the chef at the Zaca Lake Lodge. That was back in the days when the lake and the lodge’s restaurant were open to the public. A favorite dining spot for Valley folk, the 30-minute or so drive at dusk made for a delightful evening out.
When my girls were growing up it was a favorite recreation spot. While off limits to fishermen, you could wade, swim, paddle a canoe and sunbathe on the shore. The 20-acre natural lake has often been referred to as a gem. Zaca Lake is now privately owned and off limits to the public.
John Baptist Libeu settled on the site in the 1890s and obtained a legal homestead for 320 acres, including the lake, in 1910. He established a hotel in 1917, and that’s probably when the lodge was built.
The lake and lodge have a long, colorful and illustrious history. For the Chumash who camped there, it was a spiritual place. For the film community it was movie magic. Both “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” and “Friday the 13th Part 3” were filmed there.
John J. Mitchell owned it from 1938 to 1948 when Zaca Lake was a popular weekend getaway for Hollywood celebrities.
For locals, dining at the restaurant was a unique experience. Perched at the edge of the lake, the dining room sloped at an alarming angle. It was a game of sorts to see what was lodged against the wall. Might be a dinner roll dropped by a patron, an errant fork or even a salt shaker. Anything that rolled off the table would end up against the wall that overhung the lake.
While most of the dining room was on solid ground, the lakeside section literally kissed the water. Sadly, the building burned to the ground in August 2016 leaving only the chimney standing. It was the end of an era and it broke my heart.
One evening I persuaded the chef to share his delicious butternut squash soup recipe. For me it always evokes the treasured experience of dining at Zaca Lake.
ZACA LAKE BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
2 pounds butternut squash
brown sugar or molasses
3 to 4 medium sized potatoes
2 medium sized leeks, white only, cleaned and sliced
water to cover
3 to 4 chicken* bouillon cubes
milk or cream
1 teaspoon dried dill weed, plus more for garnish
salt and pepper to taste
Wash and split squash into quarters. Scoop out and discard seeds. Place pieces in a shallow baking dish and sprinkle lightly with brown sugar or brush with molasses. Add about 1/2-inch water, cover with foil and bake in a 375-degree oven until soft when pierced with a fork. While the squash is baking, peel and quarter potatoes, add cleaned and sliced leeks and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, add bouillon cubes, one per cup of water used, turn heat down and simmer until potatoes are tender. This takes about 30 minutes. Using a blender, purée potatoes and leeks, broth and all and return to kettle. When squash is cooked, cool slightly, then scrape pulp from skin and purée. Mix with potato/leek mixture and add enough milk or cream to make a slightly thick soup, stir in dill weed and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Return to heat and bring up to hot, but not boiling. Garnish with of sprinkle of dill.
*For my vegetarian friends, use vegetable bouillon.