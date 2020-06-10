Elaine Revelle: Korean dish can really bring the heat

Slice pork paper thin and transfer to a large bowl. Slicing is easier if meat is cold or partially frozen. Add marinade ingredients, toss to coat evenly, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Drain pork mixture through sieve and reserve liquid. Heat oil in a pan or wok over high heat, add pork, do not crowd, stir fry, in batches, until slightly crisp on edges, about three to four minutes. Remove pork to plate and add drained veggies to wok. Stir fry until tender crisp. Mix cornstarch with one tablespoon water, add to remaining water and stir into leftover marinade, add to wok and stir with veggies to make a slightly thick, glossy sauce. Return meat to pan, stir to coat, sprinkle lightly with sesame seeds, chopped green onions and cilantro. Good with rice (recipe following) or noodles. Serves four.