Elaine Revelle: It shakes, it wiggles and it's delicious

To do the cabbage, she would cut, core and cut it into small chunks. Then she would add one piece to the blender along with enough water to cover. Hit the button — only one in those days — and quickly turn on the machine and off until minced. To finish, she would pour blender contents through a sieve, shake to remove as much water as possible and repeat process with remaining cabbage.

Voila! Minced cabbage.

She would then mix the chopped veggies into a lemon or lime Jell-O mixture along with some lemon juice, a little tabasco, some Worcestershire and, always, a healthy spoonful of grated, not creamy, horseradish. Colorful, tart, sweet, spicy and cool, it was considered a summer dish.

However, molded/fruited Jell-O salads, with fruit cocktail, sliced pineapples and bananas or maraschino cherries, while seldom seen in my family, were wildly popular during the 1920s. Refrigeration was new and here was a dish that was considered chic. Besides, serving one was a subtle way of showing off. After all, not every household had an electric refrigerator in those days.

Here’s a couple of typical gelatin dishes, straight from the ‘20s. Might be fun to try one of them. Are you game?