Elaine Revelle: It shakes, it wiggles and it's delicious

As promised, this week’s Spoon will tackle a 1920s recipe. Checking around I found our old staple, childhood favorite, multi-faceted, wiggly dessert.
Jell-O was invented/created in 1925. Although it wasn’t the first gelatin product to hit the tables, it has gone the distance and is still popular today.
Long forgotten, Jiffy-Jel beat Jell-O and Knox Gelatin by several years. Debuting in 1910, Jilly-Jel Gelatin Dessert, made by the Waukesha Pure Food Co., is a product of the past.
Gelatin or molded salads and desserts are more Southern or Midwest. Growing up, the closest my family came were my mother’s aspic and an interesting concoction that never seemed to have a name beyond “your mother’s cabbage thing.”
Both were good, more tart than sweet but we didn’t have them often. Favoring a tossed green salad to anything that wiggled on the plate, these were rarely seen.
The aspic was my favorite. Nearly always containing shrimp, it was tomato-y, tart and spicy. To me it was an adult dish and a delicious treat.
Her cabbage “thing” consisted of chopped celery, green onions, carrots and cabbage. Not one to depend on a recipe, my mother would hand-chop celery and green onions, grate carrots and mince cabbage in our amazing new-on-the-scene blender. Long before the food processor was even thought of, the blender was chopper of choice.
To do the cabbage, she would cut, core and cut it into small chunks. Then she would add one piece to the blender along with enough water to cover. Hit the button — only one in those days — and quickly turn on the machine and off until minced. To finish, she would pour blender contents through a sieve, shake to remove as much water as possible and repeat process with remaining cabbage.
Voila! Minced cabbage.
She would then mix the chopped veggies into a lemon or lime Jell-O mixture along with some lemon juice, a little tabasco, some Worcestershire and, always, a healthy spoonful of grated, not creamy, horseradish. Colorful, tart, sweet, spicy and cool, it was considered a summer dish.
However, molded/fruited Jell-O salads, with fruit cocktail, sliced pineapples and bananas or maraschino cherries, while seldom seen in my family, were wildly popular during the 1920s. Refrigeration was new and here was a dish that was considered chic. Besides, serving one was a subtle way of showing off. After all, not every household had an electric refrigerator in those days.
Here’s a couple of typical gelatin dishes, straight from the ‘20s. Might be fun to try one of them. Are you game?
With a name that included “paradise,” here’s truly exotic pudding that could be served with a flourish.
PARADISE PUDDING
1 large package lemon Jell-0
You have free articles remaining.
1 pint boiling water
1/2 cup blanched almonds
12 marshmallows, finely cut
1 maraschino cherries, coarsely cut
6 macaroons crushed*
4 tablespoons sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup cream whipped
Dissolve Jell-O in boiling water, chill. When slightly thickened, beat with hand eggbeater until consistency of whipped cream. Combine nuts, marshmallows, cherries, macaroons, sugar and salt. Add to Jell-O and fold in cream. Turn into loaf pan, 7x5x3 inches, chill until firm. Unmold and slice 3/4-inch thick. Serves eight.
*coconut, I presume.
And from way down under.
NEW ZEALAND FLUMMERY
1 3 ounce packet jelly crystals (Jell-O)
1 cup water
1 12 ounce can evaporated milk, chilled
Dissolve jelly crystals in boiling water and let cool, but not set. Beat evaporated milk until thick. Add jelly mixture to milk. Continue beating until thick and well-combined. Pour into serving dish and chill until firm. Serve cold.
NOTE: Use any flavor Jell-O for this one.
Long-time Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com