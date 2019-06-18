I know, I know, it’s not soup weather. Too hot to cook, you say.
My dad subscribed to the theory that you should heat up your insides to match the outside, and you won’t feel the heat as much. Therefore, he loved soup in the summer.
Not quite sure if there’s any science to support his thinking, but I’m honor-bound when the thermometer hits “aaaggghhh” to follow his advice. However, for the record, I’m not a believer.
During one visit to my freezer I came across a very large boneless, skinless chicken breast and decided it was just right for tortilla soup.
That brought to mind Dianna Christensen, a local lass who, during the late 1990s, managed the Book Loft’s Kaffe Hus. Dianna would often whip up a batch of her renowned soup, much to the delight of the Loft’s customers and employees.
She shared her recipe, a super-quick version that’s as delicious as it is easy.
I decided to go from scratch, and although it was quite good, it was a lot more work without being any better than Dianna’s. I highly recommend her version, and this week I’m sharing both recipes. Olé.
You can use purchased tortilla chips for this recipe, but it’s quite easy to make your own, and a recipe follows. It’s a great way to use up any past-their-prime corn tortillas.
First here’s Dianna’s:
DIANNA’S TORTILLA SOUP
Soup: 2 bunches celery, chopped
2 large onions, chopped
1/2 cube butter or 1/4 cup olive oil
2 heaping spoons (large) minced garlic
2 large restaurant sized cans chicken broth or 12 cups homemade
2 24 ounce jars Pace Picante sauce, mild or hot
cayenne and black pepper to taste
diced cooked chicken (two to four cups)
juice of one lime
Garnishes: tortilla strips or chips
grated cheese
diced avocado
sour cream
minced red onions
cilantro, chopped
Sauté celery and onions in butter or olive oil until soft and somewhat translucent. Add garlic and continue sautéing until lightly browned but not burnt. Add chicken broth, Picante sauce, cayenne, black pepper and chicken. Heat to just below boiling and add lime juice. To serve, place tortilla strips, cheese and avocado in bowls and ladle hot soup over top. Pass sour cream, onions and cilantro.
TOASTED CORN TORTILLA STRIPS
6 corn tortillas, can be somewhat stale
1/4 cup olive oil
While oven preheats to 325 degrees, brush both sides with oil and stack. Slice into 1/2-inch strips, scatter on lightly oiled cookie sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 15 minutes.
And, my labor intensive version.
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
(scratch method)
Soup: 2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 or 5 fresh chilies*
4 cups chicken broth
1 can (14.5 ounce) diced tomatoes
salt to taste
1 or 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
Garnishes: 1 ripe avocado, pitted and sliced
Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
fresh cilantro, chopped
sour cream
lime wedges
corn tortilla strips**
Heat olive oil over medium-high, add onions and sauté until soft. Add garlic and chopped chilies and cook until fragrant. Turn heat down, add chicken broth and tomatoes. Sample and add salt to taste. Turn heat to high, bring to a boil and reduce to a low simmer. Cover and cook 15-20 minutes. Add chicken and simmer another 10-15 minutes or until heated through. To serve, place small handful tortilla chips in shallow bowl, add soup and pass garnishes.
*use a mix according to personal taste. Anaheim, poblano, serrano or jalapeños work well. Blister and peel poblanos, to cut heat, seed and remove veins. Also, you can use more or less chilies according to preference and heat tolerance.
**see recipe above.
