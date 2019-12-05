I have a new favorite cookie.
It’s a perfect marriage of shortbread and snickerdoodles, “snickerdoodle sablés,” and that says it all. Sablé is French for sand. Crumbly, lightly sweet and oh, so easy, this recipe is right up my alley.
Basically, it’s an icebox cookie. Mix it up, roll it up and wrap it up, refrigerate overnight, slice and bake the next day.
To be honest, I’m fickle about cookies. Not a fan of store-bought ones, but wave a home-baked one in my face and I’ll follow you anywhere. I’m a home-made harlot.
I’m particularly vulnerable this time of the year. At The Book Loft we hold our annual holiday open house the Saturday before Thanksgiving. We feature authors, music, specials and finger foods prepared by our staff. We have full range of the cookbook section — just don’t spill anything on the page — and select an appropriate sweet or savory tidbit.
I usually zero in on the cookie recipes, naturally. And what if I spill a drop or two or cookie dough somewhere? That just means that I have to buy the book. Don’t you just hate that? Not me, any excuse to add to my collection works for me.
This year my recipe is from Brian Hart Hoffman’s “The Cookie Collection” cookie cookbook. Whew! Say that three times fast.
Hoffman gives credit where credit is due. The sablés are by Marian Cooper Cairns, one of many contributors.
Basically, his book is a treatise on cookies. Hoffman takes us through the right equipment, ingredients and, of course, methods for turning out perfect, crowd-pleasing cookies.
I tweaked it a bit. I never pay attention to vanilla measurements. If a recipe calls for one teaspoon, I add at least half again that or more. This was no exception. Also, I put some vanilla into the egg wash and added a little salt to the sugar/cinnamon topping mixture.
I’ll make these again. Probably double or even triple the recipe and, after rolling for refrigerator, seal tightly in plastic and stash in freezer. Voilà! cookies in a minute.
Try these soon, you’ll be a fan too.
SNICKERDOODLE SABLÉS
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 cup unsalted butter, softened*
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt (see note below)
2 large egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla (also in note)
2 cups flour
Combine granulated sugar and cinnamon and set aside. Using a stand mixer fitted with paddle, cream butter until creamy. Add powdered sugar, salt and 1/3 cup cinnamon/sugar mixture (see note). Beat until smooth, about one minute, scraping sides of bowl as necessary. Add one egg yolk and vanilla, beat for one minute more. With mixer on low, gradually add flour and beat until just combined, don’t over-beat once flour has been added. Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface and knead just until it comes together. Divide dough in half, shape each half into 7-inch-long logs, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least four hours or up to two days. To bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment, which helps immensely with cleanup. Whisk second egg yolk until smooth, unwrap cookie rolls and slice into 1/2-inch rounds. Brush one side and dip into reserved cinnamon/sugar mixture. Place on baking sheets, two inches apart, and bake 18 to 22 minutes or until golden. Cool five minutes, move to wire rack to cool completely. Makes about three dozen. Store in airtight container.
*I forgot to soften, used a TV tip and my box grater to do the trick. Worked great.
NOTE — Besides adding more vanilla to dough, here are my tweaks: After putting cinnamon/sugar mixture into dough I added 1/8 teaspoon salt to remaining mixture. Also, I put about 1/4 teaspoon vanilla into egg yolk before brushing onto dough.
