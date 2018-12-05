I’ve shared this week’s recipe multiple times over the years but with holiday parties on the horizon, now is the time to bring it to the forefront.
Kathy Mullins is one of the best cooks around and this week’s is one of my two most-treasured recipes, and both are from her.
My girls’ go-to birthday cake is her chocolate pie, while my favorite bring-an-appetizer recipe is this week’s cocktail meatballs.
Flavored with caraway and dill, these tasty treats are bathed lightly in a delicious sour cream sauce that is light and luscious.
Caraway, by the way, is an interesting herb. Like its relative cilantro, you either love it or hate it. Maybe an acquired taste, but as with cilantro I loved it immediately.
The traditional flavoring for rye bread, caraway is a member of the carrot family. Other, more-common edibles from the 20-plus members genus carum are anise, carrots, celery, coriander, dill, fennel and parsley. All herbs, all great flavors.
However, back to caraway. Sometimes referred to as meridian fennel and Persian cumin, it has a distinctive taste that is closer to anise than the other two. Unlike fennel and cumin, with caraway we mostly eat/use the seeds or fruit, which are crescent-shaped and gray green in appearance. These seeds resemble dill, cumin, fennel and anise seeds and it’s important to keep them straight in your spice collection as the tastes are quite different.
From bread to desserts, liquors, casseroles and other foods, caraway is popular in European cuisine. There’s caraway seed cake. Roots are cooked as a vegetable, like parsnips or carrots, and the leaves are sometimes used as herbs, either raw, dried or cooked, like parsley.
Baked goods, puddings and cheese, even liqueurs benefit from its pungent taste. Think Denmark’s akvavit for example. Most of us around here are familiar with that one.
While the oil is often used in soap, lotions and perfumes, the seeds can be chewed as a breath freshener, and it has a long tradition of use in folk medicine to treat heartburn.
Caraway is grown all over the world and does best in temperate climates, and cultivated in warm, sunny locations with well-drained soil that is rich in organic matter.
It’s an attractive plant. The feathery leaves have thread-like divisions, stems often reach eight to 12 inches in height, and the small white or pink flowers in umbrella-shaped clusters produce rice-sized, crescent-shaped fruits with five pale ridges.
Now that you know more than you ever knew you wanted to know about caraway, here’s this week’s recipe. It’s not a quickie, but well worth the effort.
KATHY'S MEAT BALLS
1 tablespoon caraway seed
1 tablespoon instant minced onion
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound bulk sausage
1-1/2 cups soft bread crumbs
3/4 cup milk
1 egg
1-1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper
flour
cooking oil
1 cup hot water
1 beef bouillon cube
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon flour
chopped fresh dill to taste
Use a large bowl and combine caraway seed and minced onion with vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes. Add meats, bread crumbs, milk, egg, salt and pepper and mix well. Shape into balls the size of walnuts, roll in flour and brown in hot fat. Lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Dissolve bouillon cube in hot water, pour over meat balls, cover and simmer for another 30 minutes. Stir flour into sour cream, add to pan and simmer for another five minutes. Sprinkle with fresh dill and serve. Makes about 32 appetizer-sized meat balls.