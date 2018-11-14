I love the holidays, and each year I’m happy to take part in The Book Loft’s annual holiday open house.
One of the reasons I like it so well is I get to peruse the newest cook books for a recipe or two to make for the day’s refreshments.
My fellow coworkers and I cook/mix/bake up some sweet and/or savory finger foods to provide tasty treats to toast the season.
My selection this year is Martha Stewart’s take on one of my favorite party go-withs, cheese crackers.
Martha’s “Newlywed Kitchen” is a large, beautifully-photographed book covering everything from pantry to poultry.
My long-time favorite cheese cracker is one I’ve shared before and always gets raves. The late IdaMarie Freeman gave me this recipe way, way back in the 1970s, and it never fails to get raves.
First off, here’s Martha’s — a cheesy, short cracker that goes from good to great with a dollop of jalapeno jelly. It’s easy, mixed entirely in a food processor with only a quick knead to bring the dough together.
Although there’s a resting period of at least an hour before baking, it’s still a quick recipe. Since the dough can be frozen for up to a month, these are great to have on hand during the holidays and perfect for a last minute party treat.
A savory take on ice box cookies, these slice-and-bake crackers are a great addition to anyone’s recipe collection.
My old, tried-and-true recipe, on the other hand, is versatile to the max. I usually double the recipe and divide the dough into thirds. I like to keep a third plain, add dried dill weed to a second, and a generous amount — or to-taste — of cayenne in the third for three treats from one recipe.
Give either or both a try, there’ll be no regrets and lots of raves this year.
CHEESE COINS WITH PEPPER JELLY
2 cups flour, plus more for surface
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces
1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (4 ounces)
1/3 cup jalapeno jelly
Pulse to blend flour, salt, paprika and cayenne pepper in a food processor. Add butter, pulse until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add cheese and process until dough just starts to hold together. Turn out onto a lightly-floured surface. Knead a few times. Divide into four equal pieces and roll each into a log about one inch in diameter. Wrap in plastic and chill until firm, at least one hour or up to three days. Can be frozen for up to one month. To bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment. Slice dough into 1/3-inch-thick rounds and place two inches apart on prepared sheets. Bake, rotating halfway through, until rounds are lightly browned, about 20 minutes. Let cool on baking sheets one minute, then transfer to wire rack to cool completely. Coins can be stored up to one week in advance at room temperature. Heat jelly in a small saucepan over low heat until almost melted, about 10 minutes and place a small dollop of jelly in center of each coin.
IDAMARIE’S CHEESE CRACKERS
1/2 pound sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 pound premium brand margarine*
2 cups flour
2 cups Rice Krispies
paprika for color, optional
Soften cheese and margarine and blend together. Add flour, Rice Krispies and paprika. Form into small balls, place on ungreased cookie sheet and flatten with fork. Bake at 325 degrees for 18 minutes.
VARIATIONS: Add dill weed or cayenne pepper and cumin or any other herb/spice to taste when mixing. Sprinkle with additional dill or cayenne just before baking.
*Use stick margarine, not soft.
Long-time Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com