With Christmas just around the corner, I can’t resist sharing one of my all-time favorites. This recipe goes back at least 30 years or more.
In the late 1960s when Bill and Nina Eberhard decided to retire from the Bit ‘O Denmark Restaurant on Alisal Road in Solvang, no one was surprised that Nina missed the kitchen, baking in particular.
Eventually she opened her popular Pie Shop in the then-fledgling Nielsen’s Shopping Center and made her mark as baker extraordinaire.
My favorite was her Southern Chess Pie. Not the creamy, citrus pie one normally thinks of when they hear “chess,” Nina’s was and is basically a pecan pie made with walnuts and a few changes.
Growing up in California I wasn’t aware there are two walnut varieties, English and black. Once a major part of the local agriculture scene, the walnut acreage has declined. However, if you drive the length of Santa Rosa Road, there are still a couple of bucolic groves as you near Highway 1.
I had never heard of black walnuts until introduced to them during my girls’ father’s 18-month Army stint in Virginia in the early ‘60s.
Our landlady was gearing up for a walnut-cracking session and I offered to help. She seemed amazed that I would readily do so, and thanked me profusely. I later learned that shelling black walnuts is quite a chore.
I ended up with blackened and sore hands as well as the certainty that English walnuts were by far the superior nut.
When I can get my hands on locally-grown walnuts, I sit by the fire and crack them on newspapers spread out on the hearth. As the shells accumulate, I roll them in the newsprint and toss them into the fire. A warming task in more ways than one.
Add this pie to your holiday table. It’s different, delicious and a definite hit. It’s popularity in my family is a given, and it’s son-in-law Robert’s annual December birthday request.
CHESS PIE
1 unbaked nine inch pie crust
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 to 1-1/2 cups coarse chopped toasted walnuts*
4 eggs, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
lightly sweetened whipped cream, optional
Mix butter, sugars, corn syrup and salt in medium-sized, heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring until butter melts and sugars have dissolved completely. Make sure mixture no longer has a grainy look or feel. When smooth, add one cup nuts, stir well and cook for another three to five minutes. Remove from heat to cool slightly. Meanwhile, beat eggs with milk and vanilla. Add 1/4 cup cooled sugar mixture to eggs and whisk. This tempers egg mixture and prevents curdling or scrambling. When fully incorporated, add rest of sugar/nut mixture and stir until completely combined. Pour into prepared crust, adding more nuts if needed to fill shell. Make a tent of aluminum foil and cover pie loosely. This keeps crust and top of pie from over-browning. Bake at 375 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until just-set test with knife blade as for egg custard. Remove foil during last 15 minutes of baking. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature either plain or with whipped cream.
*There are two ways to toast walnuts, oven or stovetop method. Both work well and require close attention. Walnuts can go from toasted to totaled in the blink of an eye. I prefer the oven method. Spread nuts evenly on rimmed baking sheet and place in a 375-degree oven for five to 10 minutes. Stir halfway through toasting process and remove as soon as color begins to change and nuts smell toasty.
And, Merry Christmas!