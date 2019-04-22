It took nearly two decades, but I’ve moved into the 21st century. Yes, friends, I finally broke down and traded my dumb phone for a smart one.
For years said phone lived in my car. After all, that’s where I would need it. However, I realized that texting is the new connector, and figured I would throw in the towel. Now, with a few weeks under my belt and a couple of sore thumbs, I’m on line and with it.
Just like being somewhat late with the whole phone thing, I realize this week’s Spoon might be somewhat off the mark. I’ve got a great recipe for leftover ham, and bearing in mind that ham has a long refrigerator life, I figure better late than never.
Ever tried pasta alla carbonera? It’s an Italian dish made with pancetta, mushrooms, peas and caramelized onions dressed in a creamy sauce made with cheese, cream and eggs.
Substitute diced ham for pancetta and it’s a tasty way to serve up those last scraps of your Easter dinner.
Traditionally served with spaghetti, I’ve seen, and eaten, carbonera made with various other pastas, tortellini and even as a risotto.
According to Wikipedia, pasta carbonera’s origins and name are obscure. It is thought it was named for Italian coal workers since carbonera is the Italian word for charcoal burner. It is a hardy dish often eaten after a long day tending the kilns. Hence, it’s American nickname, “coal miner’s spaghetti.”
Wikipedia adds that the dish wasn’t recorded before World War II and not included in Ada Boni’s 1930 edition of “La Cucina Romana.” In 1950 it was described as a Roman dish in the Italian newspaper La Stampa as one “sought by the American officers after the Allied liberation of Rome.” Italians eating eggs and bacon supplied by troops from the United States makes sense.
Whatever its origins, it’s delicious and if not in your recipe repertoire, it should be.
PASTA ALLA CARBONERA
1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, sliced thin
1 or 2 garlic cloves, minced
3 cups ham, diced
1 package frozen peas
2 large eggs and 2 large yolks, room temperature
1/3 cup grated Pecorino Romano, plus additional for serving
1/3 cup grated Parmesan
3/4 cup heavy cream
salt and pepper as desired
1 pound pasta*
Place mushrooms in a dry skillet over medium heat and cook until lightly browned and moisture is released, three to five minutes. Melt butter in large flat pan with oil. Add onions and sauté over medium heat until golden brown, about five minutes. Add garlic and cook briefly, one or two minutes, until softened but not browned. Add mushrooms, toss with onions and garlic. Stir in ham and cook long enough to heat through. In a separate bowl, combine eggs, cheeses and cream. Whisk to combine and set aside while cooking pasta in large pot of boiling, salted water. When al dente, drain pasta, reserving about 1/2-cup cooking water. Return hot pasta to pot, add hot ham mixture and stir in frozen peas. With the heat off, add egg mixture to pasta and toss to combine. This will cook the eggs to form a sauce without scrambling. Use reserved pasta water to thin if sauce is too thick. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve with reserved Romano cheese,
*fettuccine, rigatoni, linguine or bucatini and even noodles are good choices. Also, give it a try with tortellini or as risotto.
NOTE: Leftovers can be reheated. Use a covered pan and heat slowly. Due to the eggs in the sauce, don’t reheat in microwave, you will get a mess. While better fresh, leftovers may be frozen and reheated. For best results, thaw completely in refrigerator before heating.