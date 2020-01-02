Elaine Revelle: Go for gold — pound cake and tamale pie

Here we are on the dawn of a new decade, the 20s.
I’m starting this year in the same vein — looking back over past Spoons I realize it was just 40 years ago that I named the first “Golden Spoon” winner. It was 1979 and my then co-worker Carol Drum brought me dinner. I tasted it and never looked back.
In honor, I’m repeating Carol’s recipe and naming current co-worker Heidi Honeyman’s luscious lemon cake the current winner of my metaphorical Golden Spoon.
Try them both and good wishes for the coming year.
HEIDI’S LEMON POUND CAKE
3 cups flour (plus a little for dusting pan)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1/2 cup sour cream
4 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon of vanilla
zest of 2 lemons (about 2 tablespoons)
1/2 cup buttermilk
Pre-heat oven to 300 degrees. Generously spray Bundt pan with cooking spray, dust lightly with flour and set aside. Sift flour with baking powder and salt and set aside. In another bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Mix in sour cream, lemon juice, vanilla and zest. Add half the flour mixture and mix well. Stir in buttermilk and remaining flour mixture. Mix just until flour disappears. Pour into batter-prepared pan and bake 60-70 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven and cool five minutes. Turn out on cake platter, cool and glaze with the following.
LEMON GLAZE
1/4 cup butter, softened
1-1/2 cup powdered sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice, at room temperature
Cream butter and slowly add powdered sugar and lemon juice. Beat until creamy and smooth. Spread half the glaze over warm cake, glaze will soak in. Cool completely and drizzle remaining glaze over cake.
CAROL’S CHICKEN TAMALE PIE
1 fat stewing hen or fat fryer
1 stalk (or rib) celery
1 onion, quartered
2 to 3 tablespoons (cubes) chicken bouillon, if needed
***
4 tablespoons chicken fat
4 tablespoons flour
3 to 4 tablespoons chili powder
2 to 3 tablespoons ground cumin
3 eight ounce size cans tomato sauce
3 cups rich chicken broth
***
1-1/2 cups cornmeal
5 to 5-1/2 cups rich chicken broth
2 small cans pitted black olives, well drained
1/2 pound (or more) grated Monterey Jack cheese
Cook chicken with onion, celery and carrot in water to cover. Bring to a boil, turn heat down and simmer for 30-45 minutes. Cool slightly and strain into large bowl or another pan to separate meat and veggies from broth. Six to eight cups of rich chicken broth is ideal, if not, add water and chicken bouillon. Place broth in freezer or refrigerator, fat will rise to surface and solidify. Remove and reserve. Meanwhile, separate chicken from bones, cut into bite-sized pieces and set aside. In a large kettle, place chicken fat, flour, chili powder and cumin and cook over medium heat until fat has melted and blended with flour. Mix tomato sauce with three cups of chicken broth and olive brine. Gradually add broth mixture to fat and spices, stirring constantly. Increase heat to bring to a boil and, still stirring, cook until thickened to a smooth sauce, about five minutes. Taste and add salt if necessary. Make polenta by bringing remaining chicken broth to a full rolling boil and slowly add cornmeal. Stir constantly to avoid lumps and cook until thickened. To assemble, use a 9x12-inch baking dish and spread half of the polenta over bottom. Top with chicken, sauce and olives. Drop remaining polenta onto chicken by spoonfuls, cover with grated cheese. To cook, bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until cheese has melted and sauce is bubbling.
NOTE: Freezes well for up to two months, can easily be divided in half to make two.
