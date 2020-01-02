Elaine Revelle: Go for gold — pound cake and tamale pie

Cook chicken with onion, celery and carrot in water to cover. Bring to a boil, turn heat down and simmer for 30-45 minutes. Cool slightly and strain into large bowl or another pan to separate meat and veggies from broth. Six to eight cups of rich chicken broth is ideal, if not, add water and chicken bouillon. Place broth in freezer or refrigerator, fat will rise to surface and solidify. Remove and reserve. Meanwhile, separate chicken from bones, cut into bite-sized pieces and set aside. In a large kettle, place chicken fat, flour, chili powder and cumin and cook over medium heat until fat has melted and blended with flour. Mix tomato sauce with three cups of chicken broth and olive brine. Gradually add broth mixture to fat and spices, stirring constantly. Increase heat to bring to a boil and, still stirring, cook until thickened to a smooth sauce, about five minutes. Taste and add salt if necessary. Make polenta by bringing remaining chicken broth to a full rolling boil and slowly add cornmeal. Stir constantly to avoid lumps and cook until thickened. To assemble, use a 9x12-inch baking dish and spread half of the polenta over bottom. Top with chicken, sauce and olives. Drop remaining polenta onto chicken by spoonfuls, cover with grated cheese. To cook, bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until cheese has melted and sauce is bubbling.