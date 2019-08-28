I’m in the middle of an extraordinary birthday week. It’s a double event. Not only have I achieved a numeric age I never believed I’d see, this week has been filled with multiple celebrations.
Although my birthday was yesterday it started last Thursday and technically won’t end until Sept. 5. Count ‘em, folks, from Aug. 22 to that first Thursday in September my celebrating will have lasted three weeks.
It all started last week when my neighbors and friends, Chris and Catherine Hanson, along with Rich and Lisa Cox treated me to a delicious dinner at Cecco’s before we all trooped over to Solvang’s Theaterfest for PCPA’s delightful “Addams Family.”
Next it was dinner the following Monday night with my neighborhood gals’ group and daughter Wendy.
Then on to Wednesday the 28th, my natal day for dinner with the Pearigens, daughter Wendy, son-in-law Robert, Tabby, Toby and my Oregonian ex-pats daughter Tina and husband Paul Anderson.
This week will end with a destination of my choosing with the Pearigen troops. Still haven’t made up my mind as to where.
It will end Sept. 5 when I lunch with my life-long friend Sandy Redmond. We get together often in San Luis. She drives from her home in Cambria and we meet for brunch or lunch.
She and I have been friends since she was 2 and I was 3. Way more than half a century ago. Each year we celebrate our August birthdays. However, our schedules have pushed this year’s event to the first week in September, thus extending my celebrating.
It’s a joy to have a friendship that borders on sisterhood. We know each other well and can speak our minds. We advise, console, sympathize and find joy in each other’s lives. There’s no jealousy, criticism or ire.
Next week we’ll add another page to our personal memory book and I’m looking forward to seeing her.
To offset the celebrating, I experimented with an interesting salad of roasted vegetables.
Just my kind of recipe — go through refrigerator and see what’s there. Use this dish as a clean-out of sorts. The quantities are nebulous, roast what you have in as much quantity as you think will serve however many people you plan to feed. Simple, huh? It was tasty and I was pleased enough with the results to pass this along.
While my selection was limited, don’t limit yours. Anything from asparagus to zucchini will work.
I’m sure you can achieve equally delicious results by doing your roasting on the barbecue. Instead of a baking dish, wrap all in foil, poke a few holes in the top and toss on the grill.
By the way, unless you omit the cheese, don’t add salt. Both feta or blue are plenty salty and no extra will be needed.
ROASTED VEGETABLE SALAD
broccoli
cauliflower
green onions
tomatoes
garlic
olive oil
cracked black pepper
lemon juice
romaine lettuce, chopped
feta or blue cheese
Cut broccoli and cauliflower into bite-sized pieces, green onions into two-inch lengths, quarter the tomatoes and slice the garlic. Place in a roasting pan or on rimmed baking sheet, add just enough oil to coat lightly and sprinkle with black pepper. Toss and place in a 450-degree oven. Roast, stirring half way through cooking, about 20 minutes or until veggies are lightly charred but still crisp. When done, slide all veggies, oil and pepper into salad bowl add lemon juice to taste, toss with romaine and feta or blue cheese, it’s ready to serve.
NOTE: To make this a meal, add room-temperature grilled chicken, fish, pork or other meat and serve with some toasty French bread.
